As The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Liam, Hope and Thomas play musical partners, splitting, joining and then splitting again, one question has been on the minds of viewers for some time now. OK, fine, there are quite a few questions on their minds, but there’s one in particular: Where’s Douglas?

His life, in theory, is being turned upside here as all his parents switch back and forth, but he’s nowhere in sight. Although, honestly, he’s probably better off staying out of all this. Is he too young to just move out and leave all the “adults” alone to fight amongst themselves? OK, he definitely is, but that may not last long because every time we see Henry Joseph Samiri, Douglas’ portrayer is looking more and more grown up!

And when he shared his latest video on Instagram, he’s not just looking more grown-up, it’s also been clear that he’s making darn good use of his down-time from Bold & Beautiful!

Check out the video below for the incredible dance moves the 10-year-old Samiri breaks out with dancer and teacher Rony Jacques that’ll put folks twice his age to shame!

Of course, Samiri mastering hip hop moves like these shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans. Back in July he got fans excited when he teased his new dance video with Jacques. And we won’t lie, we were kind of digging the vintage ’50s look, too!

(And, for the record, yeah, viewers were wondering where Douglas was back then as well!)

Hopefully we’ll be seeing him back on our screens soon, though at this point, we’ve got no idea where any of his parents will end up! Maybe he really should just move out on his own…

