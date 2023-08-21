Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

As her alter-ego Steffy remains torn between two men on Bold & Beautiful, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood declares she is in her “element”… and it’s a beautiful thing to see.

Wood, as most Bold & Beautiful fans are aware, is at the tail end of her fourth pregnancy. As viewers patiently wait for the plot twist that will write Steffy off the soap temporarily, they’ve also been awaiting news of the birth of her baby.

Unlike her previous pregnancies, Wood didn’t do a gender reveal this time around, so there’s been a ton of build-up to the big day. But has it arrived yet?

The star took to social media to share a peek of her in her “element”, which involves water… a lot of it. Rain, to be specific.

Those familiar with Wood’s penchant for dancing it out while pregnant won’t be at all surprised to see the clip of her twirling in a downpour that was dubbed “stunning” by former Bold & Beautiful co-star Courtney Hope (Sally, Young & Restless).

Hope wasn’t the only one to weigh in on the wet ‘n’ wild reel — Jennifer Gareis (Donna) dropped three fire emojis, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) enthused, “Awesome!” and Tamara Clatterbuck (ex-Alice, Young & Restless) posted, “Love ya girl! So lovely!”.

We must say, we agree with all of the above sentiments. See it for yourself below:

How do you think Steffy will be written out for Wood’s maternity leave? Bold & Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge’s daughter will be stunned by Liam and Hope’s doomed reunion this week. Leave your take in the comment section.

