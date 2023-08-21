Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

There was definitely a sea-change in the air between Hope and Liam after Beth’s birthday party. This being Bold & Beautiful, the writing was clearly on the wall that the two will decide to give their marriage another shot, but it will remain on rocky shoals thanks to an undisclosed secret or two (whoppers)… and we’re expecting a shocking reveal will bring at least one of them to light.

Despite having signed divorce papers, the tides definitely changed in the Hope and Liam marriage after pressure was brought to bear by her family members at the recent gathering to “fight” for their union and to “think of Beth”. Naturally, Beth’s favorite thing about her mermaid-themed birthday party wasn’t Donna’s mermaid fins, the loot bags, or the cake, but having her parents together — a sentiment that only added fuel to the potential reunion fires… or turned up the heat on their guilt at the very least.



It’s more or less a given that Hope and Liam will give it another shot. We already know that it’s over for Thomas and Hope and Liam’s attempts to entice Steffy anew have been stonewalled… even though he’s kissed her more than once… Which brings us to the secret portion of the story.



We fully expect Liam to keep Hope in the dark about his actions involving his ex knowing that would be the last straw for his wife, and Steffy’s not likely to talk given that Finn’s unaware and it would only complicate matters for her. Wyatt knows about the kisses and declarations of love but isn’t about to upset his brother’s apple cart, as it were, at least not intentionally.

The other bit of hidden information is a doozy — Hope had sex with Thomas. And not just once like an oopsie… lotsa times. Considering how bent Liam got over witnessing the kiss between them in Rome it’s a foregone conclusion that finding out she spent who knows how long in ecstasy between the sheets with his mortal enemy would send him right over the edge.



Again, Hope’s not likely to divulge that information if any part of her wants her marriage back and Thomas will keep mum to protect Hope and her happiness. Brooke and Ridge know about the hook-up, but given her absolute obsession with her daughter holding onto Liam (cause he’s such a catch!) her lips will be zipped. Ridge’s better be too if he knows what’s good for him.



So, how will the secret come to light?

We predict that Hope will discover she’s pregnant, which would force a confession.

Hope and Liam had been distant leading up to her trip to Rome with Thomas, which means it would almost certainly be Thomas’ baby she’d be carrying. Hope being Hope, she would have to tell Liam the truth (right?!) and he’d not only learn she had sex with Thomas, but, even worse, is expecting a child that would tie his wife to his nemesis in a way that even Douglas doesn’t. There’s no question that would be curtains for the “Lope” reunion.



