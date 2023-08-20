Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (3)

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for August 21 – 25, which man will Hope choose? Read on and watch the preview below.

After Liam refused to forgive Hope for kissing Thomas in Rome, Hope moved full steam ahead with Thomas, even jumping in bed with him much to Brooke’s dismay. Liam meanwhile found himself once again drawn back to Steffy, even more so after Finn’s carelessness almost led to Kelly drowning, who was saved by Sheila of all people.

However, Beth’s birthday brought Liam and Hope back into one another’s orbits. They were determined to give Beth a happy day, before inevitably breaking her heart with news of their divorce. Oddly enough, Liam has not yet filed the papers, and after the party, he told Hope that he still loved her. He tried to make her remember how Thomas had worked to come between them, and given he was the reason they almost lost Beth forever, he couldn’t fathom how she could be with him. He told her no matter what happened between them, he wanted her to know she deserved better than Thomas.

Coming up, Brooke once again pushes Hope to tell Thomas it’s over and fight to save her marriage. Hope tells her mom that Thomas loves her, however, she also shares a close moment with Liam after Beth’s birthday party. The two appear to come close to kissing!

Steffy asks Liam if he’s willing to fight for his marriage and if he is willing to forgive her. Liam tells her that it’s not that simple. Of course, it’s not, as Liam is in love with two women much as Hope has feelings for both Thomas and Liam!

The promo flashes to the cabin after Beth’s party, and Liam tells Hope that he’ll always love her, but she believes he can’t forgive her.

Also coming up, Thomas tells Hope that he does love her and he does want a life with her. Which man will Hope choose? And will he choose her in return?

