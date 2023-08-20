Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Liam is back to his flip-flopping, Waffle House-franchise-owning ways — did he even take a break? — and it looks like it could spell a reunion for him and a reluctant Hope before the ink on their divorce papers is even dry.

How are they going to get there? After all, viewers just saw Liam telling everybody who could listen how much he still loves Steffy — from Ridge to Wyatt to Steffy herself. The wishy-washy Spencer scion showed up at the Forrester manse late at night just to make his pitch. He waxed poetic about how Steffy’s “badass” and told her, “Losing you was the biggest mistake of my entire life.”

Liam didn’t stop there, either. He went full-court press. “I want it on record: I am so completely and totally in love with you,” he confessed. “And I always will be.” His poleaxed ex-wife just stood there as he kissed her cheek before she gathered herself enough to tell him to leave. That seems to be happening to her a lot these days — you would think she’d stop being surprised.

But less than 24 hours after that latest attempt to woo Steffy, Liam was already making pleas to his stand-by/back-up spouse. (Has Ridge been coaching him on this technique?) Amidst the trappings of Beth’s mermaid birthday party — did no one tell her that her half sister almost drowned? — Liam beseeched Hope to ditch Thomas because he’s “dangerous.”

Talk about “dog in the manger.” Liam made it very clear to Hope that they were done. He was the one who asked for a divorce. But now he doesn’t want anyone else to be with her, either. Seriously, WTH? “And yes, I’m angry; and yes, I’m hurt; and yes, I don’t understand why you would turn to him,” he said. “But the fact is, I still love you. And I still care about you.”

Hope looked distinctly teary — though, to be fair, Liam makes her cry fairly often — and affected by her ex’s passionate speech. One of her constant refrains lately has been that she wants a man who sees her and loves her and only her. Now, we all know that’s never going to be Liam, but when he puts his focus on her like this, how is she supposed to resist?

“You are better than him,” Liam said of Thomas, appealing right to that part of Hope that craves validation and respect for her strength. This show of concern on the heels of RJ and Brooke urging her to reunite with her wastrel husband, because it’s best for her and Beth, could lure Hope right back to the Waffle House.

Previews for the coming week say that Liam and Hope “make a unified decision,” and that Thomas offers to back away from her. It doesn’t look good for “Thope,” but it sure sounds like we’re in for Round 3,400 of “Lope.”

