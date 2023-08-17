Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Regular visitors to Soaps.com know that The Bold and the Beautiful has flummoxed us lately with its backburnering of Thomas and Hope almost the minute that they climbed out of bed together. That’s going to change the week of August 21 — but not necessarily for the better.

Be Careful What You Wish For

The CBS daytime drama is finally putting the new lovers front and center again. But it may only be to break them apart. The new issue of Soap Opera Digest teases that Thomas worries that Hope isn’t ready for romance. Which makes sense in a way. Her marriage to Liam has been over for all of five minutes.

On the other hand, when Hope’s union went bust, it did so with such a resounding thud that it didn’t just free her to act on her feelings for Thomas, it practically hurled her into his arms. Yes, it was all scary and new. It was also exactly what she wanted: a relationship with a man whose affections aren’t split between her and someone else. So what gives?

Reason to Be ‘Hope’-ful

Maybe Thomas is fretting for no reason. It would be completely understandable if he was worried. His history with Hope is pretty horrible — so horrible that her mother went apoplectic at the thought of them being together. He could be concerned that his would-be girlfriend is reevaluating their past and wondering whether it’s a harbinger of the future.

The thing is, Bold & Beautiful went through a lot of trouble to shake up the canvas and get these unlikely lovers together. Therefore, it’s hard if not impossible to believe that the powers that be would tear them apart so quickly. We’d sooner buy that Thomas and Hope would be tying the knot come November sweeps, only for Liam to flip-flop again and stop the wedding to try to waffle his way back into his ex’s heart. (Note to Hope: Just. Say. No.)

