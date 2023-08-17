Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy has landed in a tight spot after discovering that her husband has a soft spot for his birth mother, the notorious Sheila Carter. She doesn’t feel safe in her own home, and since leaving, has had people pressuring her at every turn. We have a feeling that her next move will leave all of them stunned…

After finding out that Finn embraced Sheila at the courthouse, Steffy gave her husband the benefit of the doubt and presumed there would be some explanation. She didn’t even get a chance to question him, however, before the incident on the beach occurred. Finn took his eyes off of his step-daughter and none other than Sheila swooped in to save the girl.

Steffy was appalled to hear Finn ask her to cut the woman who tried to kill them both “some slack” and really let him have it. That’s when she brought up the embrace at the courthouse. Finn admitted to having some sort of connection to the psychopath and that was all Steffy needed to hear. She packed up the kids and hightailed it to the Forrester mansion.



Complicating matters, it was her ex, Liam, who brought Steffy evidence of the tender moment between Finn and Sheila, which muddied the waters for her husband, who took to blaming the flip-flopper for his problems. Liam, as he is wont to do, began declaring his feelings for Steffy and telling her he wants her back, because why not make her life a total flaming dumpster fire of emotion?!

Far from a refuge, Steffy’s stay at Eric’s has consisted of a revolving door of people making appeals to the exhausted woman. Finn has appeared twice with tearful pleas to “come home” and Steffy couldn’t even moon around her granddad’s place in her lingerie without Liam busting in to let her know how much he regrets letting her go and that he never, ever would again if he only got another chance. Not to mention trying to steal another kiss.



But that’s not all. Steffy also had to contend with her parents having it out in front of her as they debated what she should do next. Ridge wanted her to stay put at his dad’s, while Taylor implored her to head home and focus on her marriage.

Considering her fear that Sheila could make a move on her family at any moment, and the increasing pressure from Finn and Liam and her family members, perhaps Steffy’s next move will be one that none of them will see coming.



As Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s maternity leave becomes increasingly imminent, we know that Steffy is going to exit the canvas temporarily one way or another. As the story has played out there have been many theories on how the character might be written out, but what if it’s a whole lot simpler than anyone has predicted?

Steffy sent both Finn and Liam on their way after hearing them out and didn’t appear to be entertaining the idea of going home or getting back together with her ex. She almost seemed to tune out her parents as they bickered about what she should do, which hints that it’s all getting to be too much.

What if she simply gets fed up with the constant visitors, being pressurized, and worrying about Sheila popping out of the woodwork… and decides to call the Forrester pilot, take the kids, and get outta Dodge. And by Dodge we mean Los Angeles.



It’s not uncommon for the wealthy Forrester family members to jet off overseas when the going gets tough, in fact, Steffy herself has done it numerous times. One could almost say it’s her “go-to” in times of crisis. The question is: If she flies away, will someone follow her? That, as we like to say, is another story.

What do you think Steffy’s next move will be? What do you think it should be? Let us know in the comment section.

