By and large, Bold & Beautiful viewers have not reacted well to Liam’s recent behavior. They’ve balked at his high and mighty attitude over Hope and Thomas’ kiss when she forgave her husband for sleeping with Steffy. They’ve reeled from the speed at which he went from mouthing off at Hope to kissing up to Steffy. And they’ve sat there stunned by his declaration that he never should have let go of his ex. (On Hope’s behalf, ouch.) Yet the worst may be yet to come — with it, some supremely shocking storytelling.

A Match Made in Hell

Suppose the Liam that we have been seeing lately is the Liam that he’s always been underneath. Not Mr. Nice Guy but, rather, Mr. Mercurial, a walking id who can contemplate only two ways: his way or the highway. The soap could be setting the stage to let the character go full-on villain. (Considering dad Bill’s dastardly deeds over the years, it is in Liam’s DNA!)

Were the show to go that route, we could be in for a horrifying team-up: Liam… and Sheila. Yeah, yeah, he’s made a big deal about how his family needs to be protected from the merry murderess. But she could be the key to Liam achieving his goal of reuniting with Steffy. Here’s how…

Risky Business

Liam could suggest to Sheila that they work together to split up Steffy and Finn. What’s in it for the madwoman? Once the couple is apart, there will be nothing standing in the way of her forging some kind of demented relationship with her son. What about Hayes? Eh, Sheila may have to cut her losses there. But she’ll at least gain access to Finn.

Heaven knows arranging for Steffy to affix her Jane Hancock to divorce papers would be as easy as pie. All Liam and Sheila would have to do is get her caught with Finn once again. Have her crash her car and, “in a panic,” call her son, not knowing who else she could turn to. Liam could “just happen” to drive by with Steffy, and boom! Marriage ended.

What do you think? Could you see the show turning Liam into a card-carrying bad guy?