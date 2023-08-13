Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for August 14 – 18, two men fight over Steffy. Read on and watch the preview below.

Steffy was stunned when Finn referred to Sheila as his mother, and that she was a hero for saving Kelly. Not feeling safe around him when he was susceptible to Sheila’s influence, she took the kids and moved back to the Forrester mansion. While Liam supported her, Li let Finn have it and also felt Steffy was in the right to leave him, but believed they could still save their marriage.

Finn vowed to get Steffy back no matter what, but he saw Liam as a major obstacle in his way. Finn warned the “little puke” to stay away from his wife, but Liam confessed his love for Steffy! Later Finn faced off with Ridge, who like Li, told Finn that he and not Liam was the problem, and Steffy had left him because of his involvement with Sheila. Liam, meanwhile, was busy assuring Steffy he loved her and was a fool to ever walk away from her. Finn later confronted Steffy over Liam and vowed he wouldn’t let him destroy their family. Like everyone else, she tried to get him to see this was not about Liam, it was about Sheila.

Coming up, Finn thinks back to better times with Steffy, and says nothing and no one can keep them apart. Is it just us, or is he starting to sound as obsessive as Sheila?

Finn asks Steffy if she can forgive him, but she can’t. Later, Steffy vents to Ridge that she doesn’t know how she is supposed to trust her husband. Taylor chimes in and asks her daughter, “You don’t think you should get back home and try and work things out with Finn?”

The promo ends with Finn telling Steffy, “I don’t want to spend another night apart from you. Just give me a chance.”

Do you think Steffy will give Finn another chance? Or will she reunite with Liam? Or perhaps she’ll take the kids and go to Paris to think things through, to explain the actress’ upcoming expected maternity leave?

