Bold & Beautiful is well-known for its not-so-subtle method of setting up a plot twist and after Finn’s most recent interactions with Steffy, Liam, and Ridge, we can see this one coming a mile away. Keep reading to see if you caught the same bit of foreshadowing we did.

Ever since that fateful day on the beach, Finn has been beside himself with guilt and confusion over how he could screw up so badly, but his bigger focus hasn’t been on Kelly nearly drowning or the fact that Sheila has him feeling some kinda way, but instead on Liam.

Finn’s convinced that Liam videotaped him hugging his birth mother and ran straight to Steffy with it as a means of driving a wedge between them. It was convenient for Liam given that he’s rekindled his old flame for Steffy — we’ll give Finn that — but had Finn not embraced the woman who shot him and Steffy and left them to die, Liam wouldn’t have had any evidence of anything to take to her, nor any basis for casting doubt on whether Finn could be trusted.



Regardless, Finn has been telling anyone who will listen that Liam is the problem and that he doesn’t intend to take his interference lying down. But it wasn’t until he visited Steffy at the Forrester mansion and got extra super-duper intense about it that we began to see where this was headed.

In the scenes with Steffy, a heated Finn informed his wife that he loved her and that he would never, ever let her go. That alone was enough to give us a chill as it reeks of the same type of love that Sheila tends to smother her victims in. But it was another line that sealed the deal. Finn told Steffy that he would do “whatever it takes” to make sure that Liam wasn’t able to interfere in their marriage.

If that’s not a setup for a plot twist we don’t know what is.

Given that Kelly had a foreshadowing dream a couple of weeks ago in which her daddy couldn’t hear her, we immediately went on high alert for something bad to happen to Liam. I mean, the kid’s description sounded like he was in a coma.

After all of these proclamations regarding Liam, should something happen to the guy now, all fingers will be pointed in Finn’s direction. We can totally see the two ending up in fisticuffs, Liam accidentally bumping his head, and Finn being accused of trying to kill his rival.



What will happen after that? Everyone will become convinced that Finn has Sheila’s obsessive and homicidal tendencies and it will be an uphill battle proving otherwise.

Do you think that Bold & Beautiful is setting up Finn for a fall? Let us know in the comment section.

