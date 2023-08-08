Bold & Beautiful Alum Comes Out as Pansexual and Opens Up About Addiction: ‘I Felt Like a Fraud’
Wayne Brady, who played Paris and Zoe’s notorious father Dr. Reese Buckingham on Bold & Beautiful, opened up about his struggles in a recent interview with People in which he came out as pansexual and opened up about his battle with depression and his treatment for “love addiction”. But that’s not the only news out of the Brady camp. Keep reading…
Brady’s 2018/19 stint on Bold & Beautiful was pretty unforgettable for fans of the show as his character told Hope Logan her baby had died and instead kept ‘Beth’ to use her to make money to pay gambling debts through a private adoption scheme. The infant was taken in by an unwitting Steffy, who named her ‘Phoebe’. Hope and Liam believed they had lost their child for about a year before the truth came out about Buckingham’s scheme, which was facilitated by Wyatt’s now fiancee Flo, and was exposed by none other than a young Douglas Forrester.
Brady, best known as the host of CBS staple Let’s Make a Deal, recently took the brave step of coming out publicly as pansexual, or, in his own words, “Bisexual — with an open mind!” Brady went on to explain what that means to him: “To me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place.”
The star known for having a smile that lights up the room detailed his struggles with depression through the years and revealed that it was the death of comedian Robin Williams that spurred him to get involved in mental health groups to learn how to be okay with himself.
Part of that work was finding out what he needed “to be really happy and to be truly, authentically” himself, which led to Brady being treated in therapy for love addiction: “I had to start examining why I was looking for myself and happiness in a slew of people. If I marry this person, then everything will be fine. If I date this person, everything will be fine. I’ll be good. I’ll be fixed.”
Realizing that the addiction came from trauma, Brady opined, “I can’t feel any shame around that, just like I wouldn’t shame somebody if they said they were addicted to meth or cocaine. That’s a sickness.”
As part of this self-exploration, Brady asked himself if he was perhaps gay, but “the answer was no”. He described “feeling something but not knowing how to get there” and feeling “like a fraud”.
Brady opened up about living with shame and confessed, “I’ve always felt like a sham because I wasn’t being forthcoming with myself.”
At this point, the former Bold & Beautiful actor, who is currently single, feels he’s “still coming together” but is looking forward to functioning in all aspects of his life as his best self.
In other Wayne Brady news, the star is filming a new reality series for Hulu surrounding the blended family he shares with his ex-wife Mandie Taketa, her partner and their baby, and Brady and Taketa’s daughter Maile, who Bold & Beautiful viewers will remember as intern, Tiffany. It’s set to launch in 2024.
