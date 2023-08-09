Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Bold & Beautiful’s Finn was left reeling after Steffy’s big reaction to him bonding with Sheila and vowed to win her back. Keep reading to find out why his declaration gave us chills rather than the warm fuzzies.

Finn was utterly shocked by Steffy’s big reaction to him asking her to “cut Sheila some slack”, and so were we, if for no other reason than that she took the kids and left her own home rather than asking him to pack his bags and leave.



Seriously though, it was a heartbreaking development, especially for those who were glad to see Steffy move on from the Liam-go-round and find true love and happiness at long last. That said, you could hardly blame her for high-tailing it out of there given Finn’s unbelievable change of heart where Sheila was concerned. There’s no arguing that there’s a clear and present danger in his sudden emotional vulnerability to a psychopath.

After getting a can of whoop ass opened on him by his adoptive mother, Li, we thought Finn might come to his senses where Sheila is concerned, but the Bold & Beautiful character only dug in his heels, repeatedly arguing that “Sheila saved Kelly’s life” as though that erased all she’d done before, or somehow proved she was no longer a threat.



Once alone, Finn wallowed in the flashbacks of him and Steffy reuniting in Monte Carlo. He then vowed that they had lost each other once and he would not let it happen again.

Rather than feeling the warm fuzzies at the prospect of Finn fighting for his woman, we got a wee chill… and it wasn’t a shiver of anticipation but of dread.

Why? We couldn’t help but wonder if Finn had inherited his birth mother’s obsessive tendencies and would become fixated on his wife the way Sheila has fixated on him.



On the surface, it would seem that Steffy has nothing to fear from Finn, but if he finds out she’s taking comfort in the arms of the man he accused of trying to come between them, Finn’s desire to reunite with her could become something entirely more sinister. Especially if he confides in Sheila and starts taking her advice or conspiring with her.

Finn’s visit to Liam didn’t exactly make us feel better — he went ballistic on the guy in a way that we’ve never seen Finn behave before. Now, maybe Liam is just that good at pushing his buttons, but his rage was disturbingly Sheila-like!

Bottom line: The genes don’t far fall from the tree. If Finn has inherited even a chromosome or two of Sheila’s madness, Steffy could find herself in real danger from the man she would have trusted with her life only a week ago.

Will Finn’s frightening turn for the worse be the final straw that sends Steffy off to parts unknown with the children (and perhaps Liam)? We all know something is bound to happen storyline-wise that will send Jacqueline MacInnes Wood off on maternity leave.

Do you think it’s possible that Finn has inherited some of his birth mother’s disturbing traits? Let us know how you think Steffy and Finn’s story will play out in the comment section.

