We may be used to seeing our favorite Bold & Beautiful characters popping up on our screens day after day, but it always feels like a downright magical treat when we get to see them all together having a blast off-screen. And when they come together to hang with the fans, answer some questions and give us a look behind-the-scenes, well, it doesn’t get any better than that!

From births and deaths to exits and returns, the cast at this year’s Bold & Beautiful Fan Club Luncheon didn’t disappoint! They talked about virtually everything, but how much did they open up and what did they leave to some tantalizing teases? And there’s always something beautiful about watching two people who can’t stand each other on TV, getting together like gangbusters in real life!

Naturally, we can’t be spoiling all the secrets right off the bat, but there are quite a few pressing questions we can answer with the photos. Questions like: Which actor played suspiciously coy about their character’s return to the show? Who are little Henry Joseph Samiri’s (Douglas) favorite actors to work with? Who played hero to Scott Clifton (Liam) on the day of the luncheon? And what was Heather Tom’s response when she found out Don Diamont would be switching from Young & Restless‘ Brad to Bold & Beautiful‘s Bill?

