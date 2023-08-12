Credit: © Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Liam has been the viewers’ number one source of ire lately — okay, perpetually — thanks to his continued waffling between Hope and Steffy, and his getting all up in Steffy and Finn’s marriage. So, it’s no surprise that Scott Clifton dished some of that ire right back during the show’s recent fan club luncheon in Burbank, CA, on August 6.

As longtime Bold and Beautiful supporter and superfan Matt Hanvey played on-the-spot reporter in the crowded hotel ballroom, grabbing sound bites from various cast members, he stopped Clifton for what he thought would be a friendly chat in front of his phone camera.

“I’m very upset with you — I’m so mad,” said Clifton once he realized he was on video, gesturing to his three-Emmy “angry face” just in case his words weren’t clear. (One rendition of the many angry faces in his repertoire is directly below.)

“I’m so offended by everything that you’ve done,” he continued, perhaps referring to Hanvey’s extremely creative and much-loved The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless reaction videos. “I definitely disagree with your take on my character,” he admonished, no doubt realizing that Hanvey and viewers in general have a lot to say where Liam is concerned. “I’m just absolutely livid.”

And, okay, yes, if you guessed that good sport Clifton deadpanned his responses like a pro and was completely kidding about being mad at Hanvey and any other haters out there, you’d be correct. Talk about putting those three Emmys to good use.

Watch the funny exchange, and be sure to follow Hanvey on social media if you want more soap opera shenanigans.

