‘It’s a Boy’: Bold & Beautiful’s Don Diamont Is Going to Be a Grandpa
While his on-screen son Liam is experiencing all sorts of family drama — largely of his own making, as usual — one of Don Diamont’s real-life sons is basking in the best of news. Team Diamont is getting an expansion in the form of a new baby!
More: Don Diamont spills Bill’s fatherly advice
“Well, I have a little announcement to make,” the proud Diamont shared with fans at the August 6 Bold and Beautiful fan club luncheon in Burbank, CA. “My son Alexander and his wife Audrey are having a baby. We are going to be grandparents!” he beamed, speaking for himself and wife Cindy Ambuehl. “Oh, and it’s a grandson, so we do nothing but boys in our house.”
Longtime The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless viewers know he’s not kidding. Diamont has seven sons — Alexander, Luca, Sasha, Lauren, Anton, Davis and Drew — and he even titled his 2018 memoir My Seven Sons and How We Raised Each Other. But don’t count out the women of the house — like model and influencer Audrey Feys, whom former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alexander wed in July of 2022.
“Happy Birthday to my pregnant daughter-in-law, @audreyfeyzdiamont,” Diamont said in an adorable August 6 Instagram post that served as both a birthday wish and a gender reveal. (If you click through, there’s even a cake with a blue stripe in it.) “She’s the creature in the picture blocking her father-in-law,” he joked before joyfully adding, “It’s a boy!”
“So excited!” the overjoyed grandfather-to-be said. “So happy for Alexander and Audrey.”
We’re happy, too. Congratulations to the ever-growing Diamont family!
Can’t get enough of sweet family moments from your favorite actors? Check out our gallery below of stars and their real-life kids.