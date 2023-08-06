Bold & Beautiful Preview: Liam Refuses to Heed Finn’s Warning — and Hope Makes a Prediction
In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for August 7 – 11, two men fight over Steffy. Read on and watch the preview below.
A day at the beach for Finn and Kelly almost ended in tragedy. Finn took his eyes off the little girl to take a phone call, and she ran into the ocean to fill her bucket with water, only to get swept in. Fortunately, Sheila was lurking about and rescued Kelly, with Finn declaring his mom saved the little girl’s life.
However, when Steffy found out what happened later, she was furious with Finn for taking his eyes off her daughter at the beach, and even more livid when Finn defended his “mother” and called her a hero! Steffy confessed that she knew he shared an embrace with Sheila after the trial, as Liam saw them. Finn accused Liam of trying to manipulate her against him, but Steffy had made up her mind. She didn’t trust Finn while he was vulnerable to Sheila, so she was taking the kids and leaving! And when Liam found out what happened at the beach, he felt more empowered than ever to protect his family from Sheila and Finn.
Coming up, Liam tells Steffy that he was a fool to let her go. Later, Finn confronts Liam in the office and yells that his marriage to Hope is ending, but it doesn’t give him the right to make a play for his wife! The promo flashes to Liam kissing Steffy.
Elsewhere, Hope gloats to Brooke that there is no way Finn is going to give up Steffy without a fight.
The promo ends with Finn ordering Liam to stay away from his wife, but Liam states he’s not walking away!
What do you think fans, will Steffy and Finn work things out, or will she and Liam once again reunite?
