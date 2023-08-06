1 / 30 <p>When <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Dante and Charlotte visited a comatose Lulu, many fans hoped his ex might soon come to. Not, however, Alice Ann. “I hope they never bring her back,” she admitted on Facebook, pointing out that after nearly three years, Lulu “would be nothing more than a vegetable. But GH would have her up, walking and talking like it was yesterday!” </p>

2 / 30 <p>Don’t ask Facebooker Annette Wilson Simpson to show any sympathy toward <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ Phyllis! Why? Because she doesn’t get “all this love and admiration for the character! She has done so many rotten things!” Something tells us Christine would agree. </p>

3 / 30 <p>“I kinda like Hope and Thomas,” admits one of our staffers, requestion not to be named, of the <em>Bold & Beautiful </em>pairing. “Yes, he was obsessed with her, and Hope throwing everything away to be with him is nonsensical,” they say… before adding one sentiment that’s tough to deny: “They have great chemistry together!” </p>

4 / 30 <p>Sure, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>‘ Kristen stabbed his grandpa. And sure, Brady recently pulled a gun on his ex in front of their daughter. But Angela Johnson took to Facebook to insist that in the long run, these two troubled souls “made each other better.” But… but… what about his love for Chloe? “They’re a snoozefest,” Johnson declared, adding that she likes the erstwhile Ghoul Girl with Xander, and that Sarah should stay with Rex! </p> <p>ANGELA JOHNSON<br /> Kristin and Brady need to put them back together they made each other better and him and Chloe a snoozefest I also like Chloe with Zander should keep Sarah with Rex</p>

5 / 30 <p>Apparently, Barbara Steele ain’t afraid to take a controversial stand. How else to explain that right there on our Facebook page, the <em>General Hospital</em> fan was willing to admit, “I like Esme and Spencer together.” Lest anyone assume she was a lone voice in the wilderness, however, at least two other people said pretty much the exact same thing… one even going so far as to say that Spencer and Trina were (gasp!) boring! </p>

6 / 30 <p>This one was hotly debated around our offices, with several of the staff firmly believe that <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ Diane is, as one said, “totally to blame for what Phyllis is going through now.” After all, the argument goes, everybody (with the notable exception of Ashley) rushed to forgive Diane for faking her death for 20 years! “Shouldn’t there be some consequences… like the ones Phyllis is now facing for having played dead for a couple weeks!” </p>

7 / 30 <p>Look, we’re not ready to dub her a “hero” for saving Kelly, let alone forget the many, many sins of her past. But we do kinda feel… sorry for <em>Bold & Beautiful’s </em>Sheila. Not a lot, but a little. The one and only thing she wants in life is love, and yet every time it’s in her grasp, someone rips it away. Okay, sure, it’s usually her own fault, but still. (Did we mention how very, very small the part of us that feels sorry for her is?) </p>

8 / 30 <p>Based on his tweet, it sounds as if <a href="https://twitter.com/timefellow75/status/1684637081044160512?s=20" target="_blank">Earl</a> might just have a thing for bad girls. “Gwen and [Sloan] are keepers,” he shared. “I loved Sami and Nicole back in the day, and they are giving me those feelings!” </p>

9 / 30 <p>“I feel like I am the lone person on the #Millow island,” said WhoKnowsTV of <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Michael and Willow. (Based on wedding officiant Lucy’s face, they may be right!) “I am of the belief that every soap needs one couple who is sane and stable. A couple who could be your next-door neighbor. The Martins on <em>All My Children</em>. Michael and Lauren on <em>Young & Restless. </em>Michael and Willow are that couple on General Hospital.” But wait… they had another one that’s even more controversial! </p>

10 / 30 <p>“I am preparing for the slings and arrows headed my way,” admitted <a href="https://twitter.com/whoknowstv/status/1686809436885499918?s=20" target="_blank">@whoknowsTV</a>. “But I am going to say it: I actually like Sally and Nick together. There! I said it!” Feeling better now that you’ve got that off your chest? </p>

11 / 30 <p>An awful lot of <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> fans had issues with “Felony Flo.” But here’s the thing: The character exists, and Wyatt is currently engaged to her. Flo needs to come back, if only to wrap up her story and set Wyatt free! </p>

12 / 30 <p>“John and Marlena,” <a href="https://twitter.com/DawnElicia/status/1419681105309929476">tweeted Dawn Elicia</a>. “Can’t stand them! Give me real Roman and Marlena along with John and Isabella any day!” While those would be fighting words to fans of <em>Days of Our Lives</em>‘ Jarlena, both Deidre (not Hall!) and Marilyn admitted that they felt the same way! </p>

13 / 30 <p>We’ll admit that <em>General Hospital</em>‘s whole “sining cop” storyline wasn’t our favorite. But <a href="https://twitter.com/annielynnshea/status/1686810886143447040?s=20">Adrienne’s tweet</a> takes it one step further! “I don’t like Brook Lynn and Chase,” she admits. Why? “She’s annoying, and he deserves better.” Something tells us if Chase suddenly had an opening on his dance card, we know who’d volunteer to fill it!</p>

14 / 30 <p>With the obvious exception of Victoria, pretty much the entire Newman family thinks <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ Nate can’t be trusted. And while <a href="https://twitter.com/sweetsucre/status/1684375265051398144?s=20" target="_blank">Tracey’s tweet</a> indicates she doesn’t particular find the ambitious exec trustworthy… she’s okay with that! “I like ambitious snake Nate,” she admits. Someone using the fun name <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/wp-admin/_wp_link_placeholder">No Comment</a> chimed in to share that they, unlike many, are #TeamNatoria. </p>

15 / 30 <p>Yes, we got flamed for even suggesting this a while back, but we still think <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> should have allowed Brooke and Taylor to become involved. It would have been something new for the show as opposed to what we wound up with, which was Brooke pointlessly reuniting with Ridge while Taylor basically vanished into the ether. </p>

16 / 30 <p>Rather than give one example of an unpopular opinion, <a href="https://twitter.com/DESMYFRUITNACKS/status/1686810647684661248?s=20" target="_blank">Queen B</a> took to Twitter and put it all out there! “I actually liked Jada and Eric,” she began, and we were with her. She also liked Li and Gabi, which was a little bit of a stretch. But then, having come this far, the Queen put it all on the line by admitting to having liked “the devil story!” </p>

17 / 30 <p>While <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Luke and Laura are considered by many to be the ultimate soap couple, Lisa Hightower told us via Facebook that she’s not one of them “for obvious reasons.” For those not clued into the pair’s problematic history, she went on to explain that Luke “raped Laura before they became the hottest couple. The writeres were tripping to turn that into what it was!” </p>

18 / 30 <p>“I never understood the #Lane-obsessed fans,” admits <a href="https://twitter.com/dunlapfabfive/status/1419678013944434695" target="_blank">Deanna Dunlap</a> of <em>Young & Restless’ </em>Cane and Lily. “I like both actors and the individual characters but never got big emotional feelings for their storyline/love.” </p>

19 / 30 <p>“I don’t believe I was the only one,” admits <a href="https://twitter.com/LoveSoaps2026/status/1419744920512999432" target="_blank">Nadia</a>, “but I thought <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s mannequin story was hilarious. [Matthew Atkinson] gave an excellent performance with ‘Dolly.’ Also, I love to hate Liam. His facial expressions are priceless.” </p>

20 / 30 <p>Rachel Davis tweeted that she was kinda into “Ava and Sonny’s crypt romp” on <em>General Hospital</em>. Why? “A little bit of raunchiness is needed on a soap!” We can’t really argue with that one, Rachel! </p>

21 / 30 <p>Let’s face it: <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Elizabeth and Finn have moved at the pace of a glacier, making it tough for most fans to invest in their relationship. But Nancy tweeted that she’s all in. “My unpopular opinion is that I like Finn and Liz,” she confessed. “They’re a little lukewarm in the sexy department, but then so is every other couple on <em>GH </em>except [Spencer and Trina], who we rarely see these days.” </p>

22 / 30 <p>“I know she’s done horrible things, especially lately, but I love <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Gladys<em>,” </em>admits our deputy editor, Charlie. “She’s old-school soap, and the kind of character we don’t have enough of these days. Yes, she’s definitely gone too far with this whole Sasha thing, but I still have a soft spot for her!” </p>

23 / 30 <p>Believe it or not, even before Finn came along, there was a time when <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Steffy wasn’t all about Liam. “I loved Steffy and Wyatt at first,” <a href="https://twitter.com/bpamj123/status/1423046823955124231" target="_blank">tweeted Pamela Bate</a>. “They could have become a real power couple. I also liked Ridge and Shauna. They would have been fun to watch.” </p>

24 / 30 <p>When many people think of the much-missed NBC sudser <em>Another World</em>, they think of Mac and Rachel. That’s kinda true for <a href="https://twitter.com/nomisrrek/status/1419947944925712386" target="_blank">Simon</a>… although he does not think of them fondly! “I never liked Mac and Rachel — especially Rachel,” he shared. “I realize most people did. I liked Mac with Janice Frame and kind of tolerated Rachel with Mitch, because I loved Mitch. I just never really liked Rachel.” (What do you wanna bet Simon loved Mac’s Rachel-loathing daughter, Iris?) </p>

25 / 30 <p>“I really enjoyed the [Parker and Kristina] story on <em>General Hospital,” </em>reflects <a href="https://twitter.com/ledmondson39/status/1423035663922892810" target="_blank">Linda</a>, “mainly because of the chemistry between the actresses. The worlst part is that we get mentions of both characters but never see them… not even Kristina, who supposedly still lives in Port Charles!” </p>

26 / 30 <p>“I loved, loved, loved <em>The City</em>,” <a href="https://twitter.com/morfair71/status/1423078060052697091" target="_blank">said David Roberts</a> of the ABC sudser starring Morgan Fairchild. His favorite moment? “The reveal of Molly Malone as the Masquerader is still one of the best reveals. I remember <em>Soap Opera Weekly </em>said we would find out, and as the episode was ending, nothing, and then <em>bam</em>! I screamed out [loud].”</p> <p> </p>

27 / 30 <p>Brace yourselves, <em>Days of Our Lives </em>fans, because what <a href="https://twitter.com/Aaron_Wallis/status/1419794432212230146">Aaron D. tweeted</a> is gonna cause some heads to explode! “People hate when I say I prefer Bo and Carly over Bo and Hope,” he admitted. “But when I started [watching], Hope wasn’t alive.” Missy immediately <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/wp-admin/_wp_link_placeholder">responded</a>, “Them is fighting words!” (But since she ended her message with “LOL,” we think everything’ll be fine.) </p>

28 / 30 <p>For many <em>One Life to Live </em>fans, Natalie’s true love could only be John McBain. But Manon Nadeau much preferred the fiery redhead with another man. “I was a huge #Jarlie fan,” she reveals. “Jared and Natalie are my all-time favorite couple.” </p>

29 / 30 <p>Couples don’t come much more divisive than <em>The Young and the Restless</em>‘ Sharon and Adam. There’s no disputing the chemistry between them, but it’s also difficult to get past their troubling history. Or is it? As self-described “unapologetic #Shadam fan” <a href="https://twitter.com/ynnej2198/status/1419678369302654979" target="_blank">Jenny Lynn</a> says, “I don’t care that he stole her baby.” Well, OK, then!</p>