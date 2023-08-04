Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2)

Finn has had enough! And honestly, we’re pretty sure there’s a good chunk of Bold & Beautiful fans who feel like it’s overdue. The second Liam’s marriage with Hope began to get even remotely rocky, he started moving in on Steffy — and playing it off like he’s just concerned about her.

We say playing it off, because Finn can see right through Liam’s concern for Steffy and Kelly and their well-being. He tried telling Steffy that she was being manipulated by her kissing ex, but instead of listening, she packed the kids in the car and left. (After freaking out over the “m” word.)

And it’s all, Tanner Novlan notes in the most recent Soap Opera Digest Liam’s been needling her about how unsafe she is with Finn and Sheila, “Which is ridiculously not true. I mean, Finn took a bullet for her, and Liam is using this as a ploy to manipulate Steffy and try to spark something back with her.”

Yes, OK, he is letting Sheila in more than he should, perhaps, but right now, Finn’s just trying to figure out what he’s feeling. And when push comes to shove, he’d still jump in front of a bullet for his wife. So when Finn and Liam run across each other, it’s time to lay it all out.

“He’s been over at the house since the divorce trying to get Steffy to feel sorry for him,” Novlan fumes for his character.

Well, that definitely sounds like our Liam! Whether he’s aware of his own manipulation or not, he’s been working hard to get back into Steffy’s life and it’s time to stop. Now that he’s pushed Steffy to the point of leaving, Finn makes crystal clear that Liam needs to butt out — and maybe go try to fix his own life, instead of messing up everyone else’s!

“Finn’s aware of [Liam’s] behavior and he’s not going to tolerate it,” Novlan tells SOD. “Liam just tries to put the blame on Finn and use his relationship with Sheila to try to manipulate him, but Finn Know exactly what Liam is doing.”

So will he get through to Liam? The chances of that are somewhere between zero and… zero.

“Steffy and his kids are the most important things to him,” Finn’s portrayer explains. If Liam keeps getting in the way of that, something’s going to have to give. And that means that this battle is just getting started and is likely to get very, very ugly. Finn’s a good guy, but everyone has their breaking points — especially if they’ve got someone like Sheila worming their way into their hearts!

