Bold & Beautiful Throws Ice Water On Its Hottest Storyline
Oh, Bold & Beautiful, love you though we do, you do frustrate us. We’ve had issues with the pairing of Hope and Thomas, sure, what with his past obsession with her and her outta-nowhere fixation on him. But from their forbidden kiss to their hookup and its immediate aftermath, the storyline was as gripping as a vise. And then…
Then it just… stopped. The show built up to this fantastic peak and shook up half the canvas, and then… nothing. Hope and Thomas all but vanished, and Liam altogether switched his focus from his wife’s betrayal to Finn’s embrace with Mommie Dearest Sheila. Obviously, Kelly’s near-drowning was exciting and all, as was the fallout from Finn’s attempt to rebrand his biomonster as a hero. But why on earth did “Thope” have to disappear while all of that was happening? Why not play — say it with us — two storylines at a time?
Thomas and Hope were hurtling along with great momentum, which hasn’t now been diminished, it’s been completely stopped. Of course, the show will pick up their plotline by and by. But shouldn’t it be playing two blazing-hot stories at once — the implosion of Steffy and Finn’s marriage and the explosion of Hope and Thomas’ passions? Is it worried about being somehow too exciting? ’Cause honestly, we’d be OK with that.
We’ve discussed before, and often, the weirdness of the way that Bold & Beautiful only plays one story at a time. (A story and a half on a good day.) But in this case, it’s especially confounding. We spent weeks laying the groundwork for the detonation of this plot. And while we know it’s not over-over, it did seem to be over just when it was getting good.
While you wait for more “Thope,” review the crooked path to romance that they took in the below photo gallery.