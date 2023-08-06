Bold & Beautiful Endgame: Sheila May Pay for Her Good Deed… With Her Life!
We know, we know. Bold & Beautiful madwoman Sheila Carter just wants to be loved. But rather than just, you know, join Tinder, she busies herself doing stuff like trying to drown her enemies (Lauren Fenmore and Stephanie Forrester), taking hostages (like James Warwick, Ridge Forrester and Nick Marone) and shooting, shooting, always shooting (everyone from Taylor Hayes to Steffy Forrester to her own son, Finn Finnegan). What does this tell us? One thing — and Sheila wouldn’t like it.
Time to Pay the Piper
In the end, Bold & Beautiful is going to have to kill off the psycho. There’s simply no world in which Sheila is ever allowed to babysit grandson Hayes or punch the clock at Forrester Creations the way that every other character on the show does. Her list of crimes is too long, and her pattern of behavior too clear. She does something horrific, insists that circumstances forced her to do it, and then goes and does something even worse.
So fine, Sheila just wants to be loved. But she needs to be incarcerated. And since she’s proven time and time again that that ain’t gonna happen, “alternative” means of dealing with her are bound to start occurring to those to whom she poses a threat — in other words, everybody on not only this soap but The Young and the Restless, where she got her start.
This Is Not a Drill
We get that Bold & Beautiful has done a bit of work to make us see that there is more to Sheila than meets the eye. The show has dropped her into an unlikely romance — trace its windy path here —had her do the occasional good deed, like keeping Kelly from being washed out to sea. But it and its sister soap have spent decades showing us what a monster she is. So ultimately, she can’t be given a 202nd chance.
In fact, Sheila’s latest stab at redemption — saving Kelly — might actually be what does her in. The little girl’s family will know exactly what it means: that Sheila will use it to finagle her way into their midst. Heaven knows they are already aware that Finn is vulnerable to his biomom. That means it’s up to them to stop the crackpot from getting an invite to Thanksgiving dinner. The only question is, which of them will do the deed?
Will it be Steffy, desperate to protect her idiot husband and kids? Will it be Lauren, who’s had to look at jewelry warily since her archnemesis poisoned her necklace? Or will it be someone who doesn’t immediately spring to mind? Review our list of suspects in the below photo gallery, then hit the comments with your best guess.