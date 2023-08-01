Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (4)

Viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful know very well that when the show goes in on a plot point, it goes all the way in — often whether it makes any sense or not. See also: Liam deciding that he’s still in love with Steffy, Hope suddenly being hot for Thomas, a pinecone inspiring a Ridge wife-swap.

But the capital-M Moment that went down in the July 31 episode actually has a perfectly logical explanation, and it was provided by fan Mark Harding on Twitter. (Are we really going to call it X, like it was the drug or a porno or our favorite kind of ray?) “For complainers that Finn called Sheila Mom, having his eyes opened to her virtues because she saved someone from drowning, remember how Steffy fell in love with Liam?” he asked. “When he saved her from drowning in the tub? Drowning is like a magic love pill on this show.”

For complainers that Finn called Sheila mom, having his eyes opened to her virtues because she saved someone from drowning, remember how Steffy fell in love with Liam? When he saved her from drowning in the tub? Drowning is like a magic love pill on this show #BoldAndBeautiful https://t.co/7QGjej3lEw — Mark Harding (@MarkHToo) July 31, 2023

Another viewer rightly pointed out that Liam hadn’t shot Steffy and another individual, and “murdered” her mother, and used most of her family for target practice at one time or another. That was beside the point, though. When The Bold and the Beautiful wants to shift gears, all it has to do is just add water.

Missing in Action

Which still doesn’t explain the glaring plot hole in the middle of this story: Where the heck is Taylor? As Steffy’s mother, Kelly’s grandmother and Sheila’s “murder” victim, she should be front and center now that the madwoman has gone free. As Di tweeted (X’d?), “Why is Brooke vowing to protect Steffy and her kids when it should be Taylor?” Brooke doesn’t even like Steffy. And could she so much as name Steffy’s kids? “She has what, two of ’em? Three? Blondie… um, the other one… and… Is there a third one?!?”

TealRealFeel suggested that “Steffy’s trauma from Taylor being shot by Sheila is all being erased. The show’s quality is hurting without Taylor.” Tracy Woodsworth pointed out that “#WhereIsTaylor is trending. Taylor needs to be part of current storyline. Krista Allen received an Emmy nomination in her first year. She gives life to the show and is the one who should be supporting her kids.”

Liam can have 347 scenes whining about Thomas and now Finn but we can’t see Taylor. So much has happened with her kids & grandkids. #WhereIsTaylor she hasn’t been seen with them since before Rome – Make it make sense. What is going on? @BandB_CBS @CaseyKasprzyk #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/xozQP1fEzy — Dominique 🦋 (@ohheyitsdomxo) August 1, 2023

A Taylor-Made Opportunity

Mng113 noted that the character’s expertise as a world-renowned psychiatrist could also come in handy right about now. “This is where we need Taylor in the story. She can relate to [Finn] feeling gratitude towards Sheila but remind him that after Sheila saved her life and was smiling in her face, she was plotting to try to kill her child again.” Preach!

Finally, Dominique opined that “Liam can have 347 scenes whining about Thomas and now Finn, but we can’t see Taylor. So much has happened with her kids and grandkids. She hasn’t been seen with them since before Rome.

“Make it make sense,” Dominique pleaded. “What is going on?”

