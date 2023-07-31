Bold & Beautiful Horror: Is Kelly About to Be Swept Out to Sea?
The July 28 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful left us with a doozy of a cliffhanger. Finn, distracted by a phone call, turned away from stepdaughter Kelly at the beach just long enough for her to get perilously close to the tide. It looked like his crazy mother Sheila, who just happened to be stalking him, was going to leap into action to save the girl — in so doing, perhaps getting herself bumped from public enemy No. 1 to No. 2. But what if she failed?
Would The Bold and the Beautiful really let Kelly — gulp — die? As devastating as such a twist would be, it would certainly drive the first through last nails into Finn and Steffy’s marriage, thus freeing her up for the reunion with ex-husband Liam that we’re all anticipating (if not necessarily eagerly).
What long-term story would be gained from a tragedy of that magnitude, though? It could impact Hayes in much the same way that another devastating loss still haunts his mom and Uncle Thomas. (Read about that here.) However, it would rob the soap of the chance to throw half sisters Kelly and Beth into its favorite storyline: a love triangle over some guy (a la Steffy and Hope with Liam).
What do you think? There’s no way that The Bold and the Beautiful would kill off a legacy character like Kelly, right?
Video: YouTube/CBS