Bold & Beautiful Preview: Steffy Is Left Speechless by the One Word Finn Uses to Describe Sheila
In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for July 31 – August 4, Sheila saves the day, but not everyone is happy. Read on and watch the preview below.
As the Spencers and Forresters continued to stew over the fact that Sheila was set free, Wyatt warns Liam that Sheila is just going to keep coming after Steffy, Finn and their kids.
Indeed on Monday’s show, Liam warned Steffy that Finn is vulnerable to Sheila, it was clear when he saw them embracing after court. He feels no one is safe on Finn’s watch. Steffy however insisted that Finn would never put her or her kids in jeopardy and knows how dangerous Sheila is.
View this post on Instagram
While Liam and Steffy argued about Finn, the doctor was having a day at the beach with Kelly. When he turned his back on her to take a work call, young Kelly ran to the ocean to scoop some water up in a bucket for her sandcastles. Finn neither saw her being swept away nor heard her screams, but his nearby stalker of a birth mother Sheila did and ran to save Kelly.
In aw, Finn told his mother that she saved Kelly, and realized what could have happened were she not there. Kelly was surprised when Finn referred to Sheila as his mother, and Sheila was equally touched.
Coming up, there is no way Finn can’t tell Steffy what happened at the beach, which will only serve to let Liam say, “I told you so!” However, the word Finn uses to describe Sheila leaves Steffy floored… he calls her a hero!
How do you think Steffy will react to Finn’s latest turnabout in regard to Sheila? Could this be the end of their marriage?
Read the Bold & Beautiful spoilers to learn how Li reacts to the latest development with Finn.
Before you go, check out the most recent memorable quotes from soaps from last week in the photo gallery below.
Video: Bold & Beautiful/Instagram