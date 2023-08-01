1 / 61 <p>BILLY: Mind if I join you? </p> <p>PHYLLIS: That depends. </p> <p>BILLY: On? </p> <p>PHYLLIS: On whether you’re interested in making me a blood sport like everyone else in this town!</p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em></p>

2 / 61 <p>“So tell me, how did it go? Did she cry? No, that’s dumb, Sheila doesn’t know how to cry. But at least they dragged her out of their kicking and screaming, right? Tell me! Tell me!”</p> <p> — <em>Bold & Beautiful</em></p>

3 / 61 <p>FINN: You were serious about that? </p> <p>TERRY: Absolutely. The board’s been hounding me for name a deputy and I can’t think of anyone I trust more to be my No. 2 than you.</p> <p>FINN: Didn’t Portia already turn you down? </p> <p>TERRY: Okay, so you’re my second choice.</p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em></p>

4 / 61 <p>“You’d think Salem, of all places, would have at least one halfway decent criminal lawyer!” </p> <p> — Kristen, <em>Days of Our Lives </em></p>

5 / 61 <p>SALLY: I feel like spending time with my sister and my grandmother did me a lot of good. A change of scenery, even quick, definitely made me see things more clearly. </p> <p>NICK: See things more clearly in smoggy L.A.? Come on!</p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em></p>

6 / 61 <p>STEFFY: I appreciate your concern and we are taking every precaution, but you don’t have to worry about me. </p> <p>LIAM: Well, I’m Liam. I worry. Worrying is my thing. So… tough!</p> <p> — <em>Bold & Beautiful </em></p>

7 / 61 <p>AVA: That was the night that Ryan and Heather showed up, and all hell broke loose. Austin was hooked, and I shot Ryan, Esme gave birth to Nikolas’ baby and Heather was… </p> <p>SONNY:: I get it, I get it, I get it. It was a complicated night. </p> <p>AVA: Yes, it certainly was!</p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em></p>

8 / 61 <p>EJ: Thank you again for coming back to Salem on such short notice. </p> <p>DR. SORENSON: I had to put up with having a gourmet lunch served to me on your private jet. Poor me!</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives </em></p>

9 / 61 <p>“You’re looking damn good for a dead woman. You know, I may have been thought of having died two or three times, but I never deliberately tortured my family with that notion!”</p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless’ </em>Victor to Phyllis</p>

10 / 61 <p>HOPE: Well, of course I have feelings for Thomas. We share a son together. .We’re a great team, you know, with Hope For the Future. And I think we are on a path that is just getting started. </p> <p>RIDGE: Okay, I don’t know what any of that means!</p> <p> — <em>Bold & Beautiful</em></p>

11 / 61 <p>WILLOW: It was one of the things I thought about when I was waiting for the bone-marrow transplant.</p> <p>MICHAEL: You thought about folding laundry?</p> <p>WILLOW: I know it’s silly because of all the big, important things, but the little things like this, that I may never get to do, it’s one of the things that kept me up at night. I took comfort thinking about being with you and our kids, doing the little things, somehow gave me hope. And I didn’t want to close my eyes because I thought I may never open them again. But I couldn’t sleep tonight because I know now that I’m going to live, and I never want to miss a single moment like this.</p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em></p>

12 / 61 <p>ALEX: Hey. Is this a bad time? </p> <p>STEPHANIE: Yeah. It is. And don’t you ever wear clothes? </p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p>

13 / 61 <p>JOSS: Dex, I haven’t heard from you in 32 hours.</p> <p>DEX: You counted the hours?</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p>

14 / 61 <p>CONNIE: Sorry I was late. The circus was in town. </p> <p>MELINDA: Oh, were you looking for work? </p> <p>CONNIE: No! The parade screwed up traffic. </p> <p>MELINDA: Hard to speed up those elephants. </p> <p>CONNIE: Ain’t it the truth! </p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives </em></p> <p> </p>

15 / 61 <p>“You know, in a town where there is serial demonic possession, multitudinal dead people coming back to life, and every wedding — both literally and figuratively — ends with an explosion, you would think it would be easy to write a gossip column. The problem is that the bar is set <em>so </em>high that simple adultery seems boring!” </p> <p> — Leo (aka Lady Whistleblower), <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p>

16 / 61 <p>“I’m guessing he found the codicil about your inheritance and before he could blow the whistle, well, you let him… you know, blow the whistle.”</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives</em> Kristen suspects what’s going on between Dimitri and Leo</p>

17 / 61 <p>“Honey, I promise you. The people in Port Charles don’t forget. And they don’t forgive.” </p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Heather to daughter Esme</p>

18 / 61 <p>BROOKE: He loves you! He is committed to you! </p> <p>HOPE: Oh, in the same way that Ridge is committed to you?</p> <p> — <em>Bold & Beautiful </em></p>

19 / 61 <p>“It’s just that when someone is trying to assassinate you, you usually don’t run to the bullets, you run — you know — away from them!”</p> <p> — Dante suggests <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Anna not make herself a target</p>

20 / 61 <p>LI: Gabi, put the gun down. You’re not going to shoot me, okay? You don’t have it in you.</p> <p>GABI: Is that what you think? Oh, you don’t remember! You’re not the first ex-husband that I will shoot and kill. Maybe you and Nick Fallon can compare notes while you’re burning in hell! </p> <p>LI: Hey, hey! You don’t have to do this, okay? You’re going to wind up in prison. Orange jumpsuit, solitary confinement. </p> <p>GABI: Been there, done that!</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives </em></p>

21 / 61 <p>“Sweet mystery of life! Alright, ladies, let’s lay some ground rules. Biting, scratching, hair-pulling… those are all legal”</p> <p> — Tucker to <em>Young & Restless </em>rivals Phyllis and Diane</p>

22 / 61 <p>LIAM: I don’t know what I was thinking. I had just seen my wife in Thomas’ arms, I was shellshocked… </p> <p>WYATT: So you thought the best thing that you could do is to go kiss Steffy?</p> <p> — <em>Bold & Beautiful </em></p>

23 / 61 <p>GREGORY: You certainly did all you could. </p> <p>TRACY: And what, I should just give up? Oh, gee, my son doesn’t remember his family. Maybe he will someday. What’s for dinner? </p> <p>GREGORY: You know, you really make conversations difficult, don’t you? </p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em></p> <p> </p>

24 / 61 <p>ALEX: Howdy, neighbors! </p> <p>CHAD: So is this what it’s gonna be like, living across the hall from you? Ever heard of a shirt?</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p>

25 / 61 <p>CHRISTINE: You felt threatened. And you would have done anything to get me out of the way.</p> <p>PHYLLIS: Christine, if I tried to run over every woman who’s tried to kiss one of my husbands…</p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless </em></p>

26 / 61 <p>“Did you ever stop to maybe ask yourself why it was so easy for Liam to walk out on our marriage? How he was able to just give it up like that? After all those years that I’ve forgiven him for so much worse, he couldn’t allow me that same forgiveness, mom? Did you think that maybe it’s because he has a backup plan? Because there’s a woman who’s always been waiting there for him, to give him exactly what I give him? Family, love… hell, even a daughter?”</p> <p> — Hope to Brooke, <em>Bold & Beautiful </em></p>

27 / 61 <p>SPENCER: I’ll always be there for you. </p> <p>TRINA: That means even if you have to hang out with my mom in waiting rooms? </p> <p>SPENCER: Well, the only exceptions are in fine print.</p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em></p>

28 / 61 <p>DIMITRI: Well, that was quite the workout! </p> <p>LEO: Yeah, who needs a gym membership, right? </p> <p>DIMITRI: I think I might just cancel mine! What was that last move you did? </p> <p>LEO: I call that the Ariana Grande. A little bit of sass really gets the crowd going!</p>

29 / 61 <p>TUCKER: [Diane and Phyllis] really seemed to bond over their collective trauma from dealing with Stark. It got to the point where I thought they were going to hug it out. </p> <p>ASHLEY: Okay, now you’re just being mean.</p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em></p>

30 / 61 <p>SONNY: You want me to say no, that way I’m the bad parent and Kristina’s mad at me, not you. </p> <p>ALEXIS: She never gets mad at you. She always gets mad at me. </p> <p>SONNY: Well, maybe we should consider why that’s true. </p> <p>ALEXIS: On, I know why that’s true. It’s because she thinks everything you say is awesome and everything I saw is critical and judgmental! </p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em></p>

31 / 61 <p>I know that you said that this place has taken a toll on you, but I’ve gotta tell you, all things considered, you look pretty damned good. I mean, in a female prison kinda way. It’s hot!</p> <p> — Deacon to a jailed Sheila, <em>Bold & Beautiful </em></p>

32 / 61 <p>ASHLEY: Is there a plan going on in there? What? </p> <p>TUCKER: Well, we could certainly ramp up the pressure on Diane. A few more of those public displays of affection, a little more intense. Constant chatter about our new venture. Conubial bliss. </p> <p>ASHLEY: Yeah, we already tried that, Tucker. </p> <p>TUCKER: Ah, hot tub!</p> <p>ASHLEY: What, you want to drown her? </p> <p>TUCKER: No, I want to sit naked in it with you while we have a constant stream of whatever music she detests playing loudly. While we laugh obnoxiously and smoke cheap cigars, the aroma of which will waft into her sanctum sanctorum. Doesn’t that sound nice? I can hardly wait to get started! It’ll be my wedding gift to you. </p> <p>ASHLEY: Ah, what a glorious gift. Thank you so much, but maybe we should start with something just a little bit smaller?</p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em></p>

33 / 61 <p>CHLOE: Okay, not here! We can’t… here! </p> <p>XANDER: Why not? I mean, we’ve done it in your bedroom. We’ve done it in my bedroom. We’ve done it in every conceivable place in our apartment. Variety is the spice of life… so why don’t we shake things up a bit and do it in the office?</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p>

34 / 61 <p>VICTORIA: Nicholas! This is a surprise!</p> <p>NICK: Yeah, I wasn’t sure if you deactivated my security badge of not.</p> <p>VICTORIA: Yes, and I also handed out your photo with a red line through your face. “Do not admit!”</p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em></p>

35 / 61 <p>Look, I need to apologize. Unfortunately, there wasn’t a card that said, ‘Sorry that my harebrained scheme almost got you killed.’</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Live</em>‘ Kate to Harris </p>

36 / 61 <p>I know [Liam] loves me. And I know he loves my family. But I also know he loves Steffy, and that’s just always been in the background. It’s always taken up space in our relationship. I mean, hell, even he’s given in to temptation a time or two, right? And I’ve forgiven it. But I haven’t forgotten. And maybe it’s just been too many times over too many years, and I just found myself wondering what it would be like to be with someone where I came first. Where I was the only one. And when I’m with you, Thomas, you make me feel like I am the only woman in the world. When you look at me like that, you make me feel… I don’t know, desired. Respected. Loved.</p> <p> — Hope to Thomas, <em>Bold & Beautiful </em></p>

37 / 61 <p>MARTIN: What the hell is wrong with you? For God’s sake, Anna. Did anybody ever tell you for one little thing you pack a ridiculously big punch? </p> <p>ANNA: Yes, all the time!</p> <p> — <em>General Hospital </em></p>

38 / 61 <p>DIANE: I say let Ashley and Tucker spread their misery. Who cares? Who cares! We have a wedding to plan, I have a fantastic new job and I am not going to let anything overshadow that. </p> <p>JACK: Wow, look at how good you are at turning things around. </p> <p>DIANE: Well, I’ve eaten prison pizza. I can survive anything the two of them dish out!</p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em></p>

39 / 61 <p>JOHNNY: How was I supposed to know that her crazy brother was planning to assassinate my uncle stefan?</p> <p>TRIPP: Please, you know damn well that putting someone in a room full of DiMeras is like dropping them into a shark at feeding time!</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p>

40 / 61 <p>FELICIA: Did you just make a date with the man you spent the last hour lying to?</p> <p>LUCY: I know, good point. You know, it usually takes me half the time. I’m slipping!</p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em></p>

41 / 61 <p>SHARON: We all went through quite an ordeal that night. </p> <p>SALLY: Yeah, they should really make, “I heard you were a badass and I’m glad you didn’t explode” cards.</p> <p>SHARON: That would be quite a niche market!</p> <p>SALLY: Thankfully.</p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em></p>

42 / 61 <p>KATE: I think I like this new lethal Kayla Brady Johnson.</p> <p>KAYLA: I’m not condoning violence. But I want my family to be safe.</p> <p>KATE: Said the proud mama bear!</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p>

43 / 61 <p>“I must be going. Enjoy your afternoon. I believe you’ll find Li is both creative and resourceful!” </p> <p> — Selina leaves Cody in the hands of her associate, <em>General Hospital </em> </p>

44 / 61 <p>DIMITRI: I was playing Agent Reed as well, to get my hands on the Alamainian peacock.</p> <p>LEO: Yeah, and now you’re playing me to get at… my subterranean peacock! </p> <p>DIMITRI: No, it’s not like that. </p> <p>LEO: Then what is it like? And keep in mind I am neither stupid nor gullible nor naive nor a pushover, though the last one maybe a little, which I hate, but I am working on it!</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p>

45 / 61 <p>DIMITRI: Who in this town <em>hasn’t </em>been brainwashed?</p> <p>GWEN: It’s sort of a thing here. Just wait until somebody pulls off a <em>Mission:Impossible</em>-style mask mid party-crash!</p> <p> <em>— Days of Our Lives</em></p>

46 / 61 <p>NATE: Your mother’s not too pleased with the changes. </p> <p>VICTORIA: If you’re not pissing people off, then you’re not doing it right. </p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless </em></p>

47 / 61 <p>STEFFY: I am in a relationship. One where I feel safe, loved and respected. </p> <p>LIAM: I don’t. I haven’t felt that way in a long time. Hope never respected my wishes about working with a damn maniac… no offense!</p> <p>STEFFY: Offense taken! </p> <p> — <em>Bold & Beautiful </em></p>

48 / 61 <p>CODY: Are you saying they’re going to investigate me?</p> <p>SCOTT: Well, you do know what the ‘S’ in WSB means? Security.</p> <p>CODY: Okay, no, I didn’t know that!</p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em></p>

49 / 61 <p>LEO: I’m only saying this because I love you, and the Count of Monte Schlongo does not! You need to wake up! You have fallen victim to a man whose upsettingly handsome face and impossibly toned physique has caused you to throw logic out the window so he can suck you in! Now normally, I am all for sucking, but not in this case. Not under these circumstances!</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p>

50 / 61 <p>SALLY: Hot sauce! You do love me! </p> <p>NICK: Yes. I know how you get when you run out, so I brought you a few others to try. </p> <p>SALLY: Oh! You do not get between a girl and her scoville units. </p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em></p>