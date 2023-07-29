1 / 22 <p>Eric started it all, the family <em>and </em>Forrester Creations. Plus, he practically wrote the book on marriage — mainly because he’s had so many! And while he does, we’re pretty sure, have one, true love, their relationship was so stormy, we’re surprised neither were struck by lightning. Speaking of whom…</p>

2 / 22 <p>Stephanie was, in many ways, the power behind the throne. Heck, it was even <em>her </em>father’s money that started Forrester Creations. Still, no matter how much Eric and his wandering eye could drive her (and her slapping hand) to distraction, the two always found their way back together right up until her heartbreaking death. </p>

3 / 22 <p>Rarely seen and even more rarely mentioned, Eric’s older brother John didn’t make his appearance until 2014. By then, the traveling salesman had been married twice over, had two daughters and a penchant for playing “Guess who!”</p>

4 / 22 <p>Eric and Stephanie’s favorite son turned out to be Stephanie and <em>Massimo Marone’s </em>favorite son. But even finding out he wasn’t a true Forrester didn’t knock him out of the number one spot. And just like Eric, Ridge has always had plenty of love to go around — at least until Brooke and Taylor got tired of his game of “Guess who I love this week!”</p>

5 / 22 <p>Poor Thorne. Despite being Eric’s <em>true </em>firstborn son, he’s somehow always come in second to big brother Ridge. Whether it’s being abandoned by Brooke or Taylor only for them to fight over his bro, or being shunted into the Forrester basement, Thorne keeps having to face the fact that he’s the family equivalent to the White Elephant gift no one wants! </p>

6 / 22 <p>From London to Africa, New York to Paris, Felicia’s never been afraid to go her own way. And when Eric balked at her designs, she happily defected over to Spectra for a bit. These days, she seems content to work at Forrester International, but you never know when she’ll pop up again. </p>

7 / 22 <p>For the most part, Kristen stays out of Forrester family drama (outside of that time mommy dearest Stephanie hired designer Clarke Garrison to seduce her so she didn’t die single). She and longtime hubby Tony Dominguez stop by for the occasional holiday, but mostly they stay far away from the madness in Los Angeles!</p>

8 / 22 <p>Eric and Brooke’s son Rick has always had a chip on his shoulder when it came to big brother… no, half… no, stepfather… no — whatever Ridge is! They’ve fought for control of Forrester, fought over love. He’s shot at Ridge, Ridge has thrown him off a roof —they’ve done it all! Finally, the poor guy left town to live happily ever after with Maya. Until they divorced. Off-screen.</p>

9 / 22 <p>We don’t get to see Eric’s youngest daughter with Brooke all that much, but rest assured, Bridget’s fighting the good fight, saving lives in Los Angeles. And that’s a whole heck of a lot better than when she was being seduced by Deacon to get revenge on her family or kissing Ridge — who she’d spent the first chunk or her life believing to be her dad! </p>

10 / 22 <p>Wait, you’re thinking, isn’t Marcus Donna and Justin’s son? He is, indeed! But Eric adopted the Forrester exec and sometimes model back when he and Donna were married. He hasn’t been seen since 2013 when he relocated to South Africa, but honestly, the happiest Forresters tend to be the ones who <em>don’t </em>live in Los Angeles!</p>

11 / 22 <p>Brooke and Ridge’s only child (Really? After how many times they’ve been married?!), we haven’t seen RJ since he was a teenager wooing Sally Spectra’s little sis, Coco. But now he’s all grown up and back in Los Angeles with a new mission and a new name: Ridge Jr! But everyone just calls him RJ anyway.</p>

12 / 22 <p>Thomas! What <em>hasn’t </em>he done? Arson, explosives (he and Rick <em>really</em> didn’t get along), stalking, mannequin-gate (he <em>really</em> wanted to be with Hope), phone-gate — Ridge and Taylor’s firstborn is the king of making <span style="text-decoration: line-through">questionable</span> horrible decisions. But hey, 89th chance at redemption’s the charm?</p>

13 / 22 <p>Free-spirited, fiery and in control, Steffy (named for Grandma Stephanie), is a surefire bet to take over Forrester Creations someday. Happily married with Finn, Steffy can do it all, whether helping run Forrester, raising two kids, setting up meet-cutes for estranged parents Ridge and Taylor or fighting it out with Sheila. Just look at that power pose!</p>

14 / 22 <p>In this case, when we say long-lost, we mean the fact that Phoebe died after a car crash with Rick back in 2008 and that she and Steffy were, once upon a time, identical twins. That, as you can see, didn’t last past childhood when suddenly they morphed into fraternal twins. But that’s daytime, baby!</p>

15 / 22 <p>Thorne’s daughter with the late Darla, Alexandra “Aly”, had some slight anger issues and a habit of forming unhealthy attachments. Normally, that would make her fit right in with the Forresters, but then she started seeing visions of her dead mother, declared all-out war on Steffy, attacked her on the side of the road and died after hitting her head on a rock in the fight. It… wasn’t good. </p>

16 / 22 <p>John and first wife Maggie’s daughter, Jessica learned her parents were getting a divorce while on vacation visiting Aunt Stephanie and Uncle Eric. So the natural next step was for them to become her legal guardians. We guess. She left town after a traumatic few years that ended with her just barely surviving an explosion and we can understand why she’s never come back!</p>

17 / 22 <p>John’s daughter with his second wife, Ivy was raised in Australia before coming to Los Angeles to mix it up with her rich relatives. Jessica probably should have warned her it wasn’t worth the trip, though, because from Wyatt to Liam to Thomas (calm down, they aren’t blood related) about all she found before heading back home was heartache!</p>

18 / 22 <p>Like the rest of her family, Felicia’s romantic history was… colorful. When she got pregnant, she assumed he was Nick Marone’s son. Instead, he ended up being Dante Damiano’s. We imagine explaining to Dominick who he was named after was an awkward conversation, but we haven’t seen the kid since he was 1, so what do we know? </p>

19 / 22 <p>Adopted by Kristen and Tony while on their honeymoon in Africa, Zende’s embraced his Forrester family with an ease his mom never quite managed. From Nicole and Sasha to Zoe and Paris, Zende is as much a ladies’ man as grandpa Eric ever was, and the man’s a natural navigating the madness of Forrester Creations!</p>

20 / 22 <p>Thomas’ boy with the late Caroline, Douglas has been a <span style="text-decoration: line-through">handy pawn</span> beloved child in dad’s seemingly never ending quest to win Hope over. With Hope and Thomas alternatively sharing custody and fighting over it, we’re just going to keep our fingers crossed we don’t have a budding Aly on our hands. </p>

21 / 22 <p>The good news was, back when Kelly was first conceived, Steffy knew she was a Spencer. The bad? She wasn’t sure which one! Steffy made the classic faux pas of sleeping with Liam and his dad, Bill, within 24 hours of each other. Spoiler alert: Liam won out.</p>