Bold & Beautiful Star Unpacks the ‘Emotional and Destructive’ Twist That Weighs on Thomas and Steffy
Over the years, The Bold and the Beautiful has gone through a whole bunch of Thomases, from child actors to heartthrobs. Yet the character’s tumultuous history has to be kept in mind by each new actor to inhabit the role. One part of the Forrester heir’s past is, however harrowing, especially significant to Matthew Atkinson, who’s been knocking it out of the park since being cast in 2019: the death years earlier of sister Steffy’s twin, Phoebe.
“While it is innately heartbreaking,” he tells Soap Opera Digest, “I think it also explains the way that Thomas and Steffy are.” Maybe it even explains in part why they were so obsessed with reuniting their parents, thereby, in some way, healing their family.
“It would be nice to revisit [Phoebe’s death] somehow and experience that,” Atkinson suggests. “I wish I had been there back then to shoot those scenes, because that would have given me experience to draw on when talking about it.” (Drew Tyler Bell held the role at the time.)
Forever Haunted
Though Phoebe may be long gone, she is anything but forgotten — certainly not by Atkinson or on-screen sibling Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy). Whenever her name is mentioned in a script, the castmates try to “bring back a little of that pain,” Atkinson says. “Losing a sibling is such a life-changing experience, and I’m so glad whenever the writers give us the opportunity to play those emotional scenes.”
