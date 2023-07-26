Credit: CBS screenshot (3)

Bold & Beautiful madwoman Sheila doesn’t just think that she’s gotten away with murder, she actually has. So, in her twisted mind, she believes that there’s nothing more that can stand between her and former roomie Deacon. But it ain’t necessarily so.

As Hope’s Daddy Dearest takes a hush-hush meeting in the July 26 episode — wanna guess with whom? — the stars may be realigning to keep Sheila from the one thing that she wants most (aside from another chance to throttle her longtime nemesis, Young & Restless’ Lauren): love. The second that the couple reconnects and dares to go public with their relationship, heads are going to explode.

All but one, that is.

Credit: CBS screenshot

The Other Woman

For a hot minute there, Taylor was friends with Sheila, aka the psycho who once “fatally” shot her. So the world-renowned psychiatrist understands better than most how someone could come to buy the villainess’ “All I really need is a hug” line of bull. As such, she’d be uniquely qualified to reach out to Deacon and ask, nicely, “WTH?”

Deacon would, of course, argue that his and Sheila’s romance is of no concern to Taylor. But it is, she’d argue. “I don’t want to see you get hurt — and that’s what happens to everyone who gets near Sheila. They get hurt.

“Sometimes permanently,” she adds.

Deacon, still stung from Taylor’s attempt to manipulate him back in Brooke’s direction, is skeptical. But he needn’t be. “Yeah, I screwed up,” Taylor admits. “It happens. But my screwup didn’t put anyone in the hospital — and yours will.”

Credit: CBS screenshot

‘Hands Off My Man!’

Needless to say, Sheila would be livid over Taylor’s interference. But the jailbird wouldn’t sick bees on her on “help” her have a fiery car accident. Sheila would play it as cool as she can. This, in turn, would give Taylor an idea: push her until she snaps and does something that can get her put back behind bars. What, though?

Obviously, Taylor concludes that the best way to drive Sheila crazy crazier is to make a play for Deacon. It works. Sheila becomes more and more unstable. At the same time, what begins as a playful flirtation accidentally becomes real, for both Deacon and Taylor. He’d thought she was too straight-laced for him. She’s thought that he was too flying-by-the-seat-of-his-pants for her. But it turns out they complement one another — and enjoy one another.

“And here I always thought you didn’t like me,” he remarks over breadsticks at Il Giardino.

“I always liked you,” Taylor corrects him. “But now… you know. I like you. Big difference.”

The Point of No Return

Spotting Deacon and Taylor looking way cozier than she’d like — in other words, at all cozy! — Sheila resolves to eliminate the competition. The only questions are how and whether she will succeed.

Retrace Deacon and Sheila’s steps to unlikely love in the photo gallery below.