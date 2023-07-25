Credit: John Paschal/JPI, Gilles Toucas/CBS, CBS

Everyone in the judge’s chambers were shocked when he claimed to have no choice but to set Bold & Beautiful she-devil Sheila free. After all, she’d confessed to killing Lance… even if the sting operation used to garner the confession wasn’t exactly legit.

But we have a sneaking suspicion that at least two people in that room weren’t even the least bit shocked… and one of them was Sheila! Sure, she pretended to be every bit as gobsmacked as those in the room whom she’s terrorized and even tried to kill. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned about Sheila over the years, it’s that she’s one heck of an actress. Heck, she’s even tricking Finn into thinking that she’s exactly the mother he needs in his life, as if Li hasn’t spent decades fulfilling that role better than Sheila ever could!

There was also, we suspect, a second person in that room doing some major acting: Judge Evan Scott. He claimed to have no choice in the matter, because after all, the law is the law. But we can’t help thinking there’s more going on than meets the eye. After all, Evan looks an awful lot like David Kimble a fairly notorious villain who just happens to hail from the same little Wisconsin town as Sheila…

Could two of Genoa City’s outcasts have been brought together in Los Angeles? Michael Corbett, who plays Evan and once played David, admits that “because the shows are connected, when I got the call, before I knew anything about the part, I thought, ‘I wonder if this is David!'”

Is that even possible? Didn’t David’s reign of terror end when he fell into a trash compactor? “The beauty of daytime is that as crazy as that sounds, it’s not really all that crazy at all,” the handsome actor laughs. “Over the years, many people — including me — have pointed out that nobody checked to see if it the body they found was really David’s. They just assumed!”

With that seed planted, it’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which David started a new life, far from home, somehow managing to become a judge. And then, seeing Sheila’s name on the docket, arranging to put himself in charge of her fate. To what end? Perhaps so that the two might strike a deal whereby he arranged for Sheila to be a free woman in exchange for her doing him a favor or two.

Obviously, Sheila being free is problematic for Steffy… especially now that her husband seems suddenly to be craving a reunion with the woman who not only gave him up but shot both him and his wife. The threat that Sheila presents, however, stretches far beyond the California coastline. Longtime viewers know that long before she popped up at Forrester Creations, Sheila turned the lives of several Genoa City residents upside down. Most notable among them? That of Lauren Fenmore! (Need a refresher on Sheila’s soap-hopping reign of terror? Never fear, we’ve got you covered!)

Like Sheila, the supposedly late David would love to see a few folks back in Genoa City pay for what he perceives to be their sins against him.

“If David were alive, he’d certainly still be carrying his old grudges,” speculates Corbett. “Because everyone at Bold & Beautiful knows some of my strengths when it comes to the characters I’ve played on daytime, it wouldn’t shock me if the storyline went in a villainous direction.”

Color us intrigued. “All I know is there’s definitely more in store,” he teases. “This is a stay tuned situation… “

