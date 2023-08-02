Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

It may seem like a lot of stuff goes down on Bold & Beautiful with no rhyme or reason, but some plot points stand out and seasoned viewers recognize them for exactly what they are — foreshadowing. One such occurrence was Steffy and Finn’s out-of-the-blue discussion about losing their longtime nanny. Given how convenient it is for the kids to remain offscreen with the help on an ongoing basis, there has to be a reason why the powers that be got rid of Amelia. Unfortunately, we think this is opening the door to a terrifying twist…

A lot has happened in the past week or so that changed everything for Finn and his family. Sheila got out of jail and the charges against her were dropped at her trial as the evidence Bill and Ridge and the FBI gathered against her was ruled to be obtained illegally and thus inadmissible. It’s bizarre to think the FBI wouldn’t have known how to do a proper sting, but that’s another story.

Prior to the trial, Finn reluctantly paid his birth mother a visit in the clink… as her doctor. While there, Finn found himself strangely drawn in by the woman who shot him and his wife and left them both for dead on a pile of trash in an alley. When she expressed her undying love and pulled him into an embrace, Finn ended up returning Sheila’s hug and then told his bio mom that it felt like something he’d been missing his entire life. A bit of a slap in the face to poor Li, the loving adoptive mom who raised him, but here we are.



Finn and Sheila shared another embrace at the courthouse and this time it was witnessed by none other than Liam, the man who wants his wife. Liam wasted no time in telling Steffy, which meant trouble was already beginning to brew for Finn’s fam, even before the incident at the beach.

Sheila saving Kelly’s life clearly put Finn over the edge of his vulnerability toward Sheila — he even called her Mom! That said, he reminded her that she wouldn’t be able to be near him or the kids in the future.

Far from undeterred, Sheila returned to Deacon’s full of hope for a bright, shiny new relationship with her son. Bold & Beautiful viewers know what this means — Sheila will find a way.

That’s where the ominous feeling about the nanny leaving begins to grow.

There can only be one reason that Amelia was written out, and that’s so Sheila can worm her way in.

We’re not the only ones who fear this is coming. SOAPS reader Petune posted: “I have a very bad feeling Sheila will end up being the kids new nanny.”

We can absolutely imagine Sheila donning one of her handy dandy disguises and managing to fool both Finn and Steffy as she interviews (and gets hired!) for the position of nanny. Perhaps Finn will realize it’s his birth mother at some point and allow the ruse to continue, or maybe Steffy will have to leave town for a while (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood does have maternity leave coming up) and Sheila will simply talk Finn into secretly allowing her to help him with the kids while his wife’s away.

Either way, the ominous feeling adds up to Sheila becoming Amelia’s replacement and getting close to Hayes and Kelly. Are you getting the same chilling sense of foreshadowing about Sheila? Let us know in the comment section.

