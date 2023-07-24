Credit: CBS screenshot, Howard Wise/JPI

Bold & Beautiful is gearing up for yet another of its gasp-worthy Friday cliffhangers this week… let’s just hope it doesn’t involve someone falling from an actual cliff as it has in the past. That said, there’s every chance that’s exactly what will happen as we know that Steffy and Finn’s family outing at the beach will end in disaster. What in the blazes is gonna happen? Read on as we break it down…

Tot Tragedy

Sophia Paras McKinlay returns as Steffy and Liam’s daughter Kelly for the big family day in Malibu, which means there’s an outside chance that something terrible may happen to the wee lamb. Why would the writers go this route? To amp up tension between Steffy and Finn and to pull Steffy and Liam closer together as they sit vigil over their hospitalized young ‘un.



Picture it: Sheila shows up and attempts to see her son and grandson and Kelly gets hurt in the ensuing chaos. Steffy, knowing that Finn encouraged Sheila by embracing her, may very well blame her husband for whatever ill befalls her daughter, thus opening the door for more conflict involving Liam, who will side with Steffy and clash with Finn.

Sufferin’ Steffy

There’s every possibility that the disaster at the family beach outing will affect, not Kelly, but Steffy. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’ maternity leave is just around the corner, which means it’s possible that the writers have cooked up a little tragedy to send her back into a coma for the duration. Or maybe she’ll clash with Sheila on the sand, inadvertently hurt her, and end up behind bars. This would set up an ongoing conflict between Finn and Liam… especially if Finn invites Sheila into the fold to watch the kids while he goes to work. They didn’t make a point of Steffy and Finn losing Amelia as their nanny for nothing, folks.



Daddy Disaster

With Kelly slated to appear in the scenes that take place on the beach, it’s possible that she’s set to witness a tragedy befall her father, Liam. This seems the most likely scenario as it was only a week or so ago that Kelly appeared out of the blue to announce she had a bad dream about her daddy. She was talking to him but he couldn’t hear her. Presuming that was foreshadowing for what’s about to happen, Liam is either going to wind up dead or in a coma (probably the latter). Perhaps he’ll show up at the beach and have it out with Finn, only for something horrible to go down during their clash. Or maybe he’ll arrive in time to see Sheila spying on the crew and confront her. The flip-flopper may go over the cliff, whether intentionally or not, as has been the fate of numerous Bold & Beautiful characters before him. Quinn threw Deacon over one and he survived, Thomas went over while arguing with Brooke and made it back to tell the story, etc.

If this is the case, Liam may need to be flown to a specialized facility in Europe to try and beat the odds. Steffy might accompany him, along with Kelly, which would take care of Wood’s maternity leave. That would leave the door open for Finn and Hayes to get cozy with Sheila while Steffy’s away, setting up a huge battle when she returns.



Of course, it’s also entirely possible that the looming disaster will see harm come to Finn, or even Sheila. What’s your theory about what will go down during the family outing at the beach? Share it in the comment section.

