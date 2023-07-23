Bold & Beautiful Preview: You Won’t *Believe* Who Has the Nerve to Rat Out Finn — Plus, Steffy Demands a Promise
In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for July 24 – 28, Hurricane Sheila is back on the loose! Read on and watch the preview below.
Last week, everyone was stunned when the judge in Sheila’s hearing let her go! He explained Bill circumvented protocol when he used his connections with the FBI, the video recording was made illegally, and Sheila’s confession was unusable. He had no choice but to immediately release Sheila!
Sheila exited the judge’s chambers a free woman. When Finn approached her, she cried to him that she was free, and had been given this wonderful second chance. She wrapped her arms around him, and though Finn seemed to struggle, he returned the embrace… which Liam saw!
In a preview of what’s to come, after Sheila walks out of the judge’s chambers, Bill and Ridge take issue with his decision. Bill tells the judge that he can’t let Sheila go on a technicality! Steffy is just in shock that Sheila’s been released.
Liam fills Steffy in on what he witnessed in the hall, that Sheila was in Finn’s arms! As we see he recorded the entire exchange on his phone, Liam vows he won’t let Finn drag that woman back into their lives.
Steffy later makes Finn promise to never have any contact with Sheila. However, will Finn be able to resist this clear connection he feels towards his biological mother?
