While Liam’s on the outs with his lady loves, Steffy and Hope, The Bold and the Beautiful’s Scott Clifton has been out and about showing his support for striking SAG-AFTRA and WGA union members, who’ve been pounding the pavement since July 14 and May 2, respectively.

This week, Clifton hit the picket line at Paramount Pictures Studio (not-so-incidentally, Bold and Beautiful streams on Paramount+). He walked in solidarity with the actors and screenwriters demanding fair and commensurate compensation from all those highly profitable streaming services as well as assurances that AI won’t steal their jobs — among other entirely reasonable demands. “It was a joy to tag along today,” he said in a July 19 Instagram post.

“On a technicality, daytime dramas aren’t affected by the SAG/AFTRA strike, as they fall under a different kind of contract,” the actor explained. Thus, all of our favorite soap actors still have to report to the set, even as their industry colleagues fight for better labor practices.

“So I’m counting my blessings to be able to work at a time when so many of our fellow actors are out here every day, sacrificing all comfort (both financial and physical) and taking an absolute beating from the July sun,” posted Clifton, stressing how important it is to “ensure a better, fairer future for the performers — and writers — who make the films and shows we love possible.”

Liam may or may not learn some much-needed lessons about commitment and marriage on The Bold and the Beautiful — it’s been over a decade; we’re not holding our breaths — but Clifton is more than happy to learn “how to picket like a pro.”

Here’s hoping the bigwigs at the studios get schooled, too.

