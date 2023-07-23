Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (3)

The Bold and the Beautiful is many things. On a good day, it’s thrilling and sexy and romantic and shocking. On a bad day, it’s… well, you know. But one thing that it ordinarily isn’t is subtle. So we got goosebumps this week when Kelly divulged to Steffy the details of a nightmare in which something happened to dad Liam — something that left him unable to answer her cries.

Could it have been a random scene, just something to break up Steffy’s recapping with father Ridge? Sure — if it had been on another show. But it being on The Bold and the Beautiful, we’re going to to go out on a limb and guess that it was a sneak preview of what’s to come, a dire accident of some sort that leaves Liam incapacitated or — gulp — worse.

Credit: CBS screenshot

Tumor Has It

Maybe we’ll find out that Hope’s now-ex-husband has a brain tumor that would explain why he reacted to her and Thomas’ kiss like a spoiled brat instead of a grown man who was forgiven for sleeping with Steffy. Maybe the stress and strain of yelling so much about Hope’s lustful smooch will give him a heart attack that puts him in a coma for a while. Or maybe… yeah, maybe Liam is bound for the great beyond.

Not permanently, obviously. Nobody dies for good on The Bold and the Beautiful anymore. (Right, Sheila? Finn? Li?) But if Liam were to be presumed doomed for a spell, it would allow the show to pull one of its favorite tricks and move the players on the canvas back to square one. Hope might have second thoughts about how hastily she granted her husband’s demand for a divorce. Steffy might regret that he’ll never again show up at her door for a round of rebound sex.

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Forget-Me-Lots

Or… perhaps Liam will just get a case of amnesia. It’s happened before. And if he loses his memories and his wallet, he could end up starting a whole new life with a whole new woman. Imagine if he wound up on the wrong side of town with no idea who he is. Some sympathetic young lady might take pity on him and take him in. (As lost lambs go, he is, after all, a pretty cute one.)

In time, one thing would lead, as it always does, to another, and the unlikely twosome would fall in love — just before she happens upon a newspaper article about the college fund that millionaire Bill Spencer is starting in his son’s name. The son looks awfully familiar, too. As a matter of fact, he looks just like… uh-oh. So does she tell her new boyfriend who he is, thereby risking what she’s found with him? Or does she keep his identity a secret and hope that it stays that way?

