Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Bold & Beautiful viewers have long called for the waffle boy himself — Liam Spencer — to end up alone and lonely, and that glorious day has finally come. The question now is… how long can it last? Read on to find out…

After years of pinging and ponging back and forth between Hope Logan and Steffy Forrester, causing no end of strife in their lives, Bold & Beautiful’s Liam is finally alone after being soundly rejected by both women.

Undoubtedly expecting Hope to beg and plead to save their marriage when he agreed to meet her in the cabin, Liam was utterly gobsmacked when she instead served him with divorce papers and signed them on the spot!

Liam went to that cabin today, ready to preach to someone he fully expected to cry and beg for his forgiveness. I’m so proud of Hope for not giving that to him. She better keep that energy. I like the possibility of Liam being alone with no options for a while. #BoldandBeautiful — Leesy (@83leesy1) July 18, 2023

Of course, it wasn’t as cut and dry as Hope wanting Thomas, a one-woman man, after sleeping with him. It came down to Hope realizing that she was done with Liam’s divided loyalties. Hope kissed Thomas in Rome, but she didn’t bed him until after it became clear that Liam had run to Steffy yet again after witnessing his wife’s illicit liplock.

What Hope doesn’t even know is that he kissed Steffy — twice. The very-married Steffy.

The beauty of all of this is that Steffy told Liam she was done with him too. There’s been none of that “feeling the pull” stuff this time around. She informed him that kissing her was inappropriate and that it could never happen again — she is in love with her husband Finn.

With Hope doling out divorce papers and off to live her life with Thomas, and Steffy remaining steadfast in her love for Finn, Liam has finally at long last been totally shut out by both of them. But will he still manage to cause chaos? Oh, you bet.



Liam won’t be able to keep his opinions quiet on Hope and Thomas’s relationship once they go public, which will inevitably lead to the taking of sides by the parents, who are always up to their eyeballs in their children’s love lives. Brooke already tried to forbid Hope to continue seeing Thomas as though she was 14 years old and back in high school. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t work.

Liam and Hope will have to co-parent Beth and we’re betting he’ll try to wear the blonde down with his jabs about Thomas every time they cross paths. But more worrisome in the short-term is the havoc he will almost certainly wreak on Steffy and Finn’s marriage.

The crux of the issue is that Steffy hasn’t told Finn about Liam kissing her in Rome and later at home. Technically, this isn’t Liam’s fault but by deciding to give into a selfish impulse, not once, but twice, he arguably created the situation.

Given how Finn reacted to the news of Hope kissing Thomas while married to Liam, it’s not gonna go over well when he finds out that Liam macked on his wife in the aftermath. Or that she kept him in the dark about it. Even though Steffy firmly put Liam in his place, it’s going to appear as though she had something to hide. Otherwise, why not tell Finn immediately?



So, you see where the problems could come in. We have to assume that Finn and Steffy’s marriage is going to falter when the secret comes to light — there are complications involving Sheila afoot as well — and that may be what will send the lovely Jacqueline MacInnes Wood off on her maternity leave as Steffy heads for parts unknown to lick her wounds and get her head right.

Will Liam follow her? Liam is Liam and will almost certainly make matters far worse by doing just that rather than staying out of Steffy and Finn’s marital issues and giving her space.

Once the two are overseas, or wherever they end up, Steffy is unlikely to be able to resist the lure of her ex for long.



In conclusion, we can’t have nice things and Liam’s purgatory is unlikely to last very long.

Do you think we’ve got it right or are we way off base about what will happen next? Let us know what you’d like to see happen in Liam’s storyline in the comment section.

But before you head there, take a look back on Liam’s worst decisions in the photo gallery below.