Credit: © Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Around the Bold & Beautiful set, John McCook is practically the welcome wagon, always making sure that newcomers are greeted warmly and made to feel as at home at the studio as Eric does in his living room. But he hasn’t always been given that kind of treatment at other shows. One experience in particular has stuck in his mind.

In His Prime

Between the time that McCook played Lance Prentiss on Young & Restless and suited up to tackle the role of the Forrester family’s lustful patriarch, the Emmy winner guest-starred on just about every primetime hit of the ’80s. You name it, he did it: Dynasty, Hart to Hart, Three’s Company, CHiPs, The Love Boat… The list goes on (and on!).

Credit: Getty Images (4)

But his visit to one series wasn’t exactly enjoyable. “It was not a big event, and I cannot tell you the people involved,” he said during a chat with Soap Opera Digest. But “I was cast on a nighttime show, and no one spoke to me.

“The leads of the show were rude, and I had four days of shooting,” he added. “It was not a good experience.”

The Silver Lining

McCook did, however, learn from the experience. It was, he said, “another building block for me and another example of how I want to be for actors coming in.”

See what the soap legend has to say about his leading ladies over the years in the below photo gallery.