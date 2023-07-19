Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

As Hope and Liam’s long-term relationship comes to a messy end, things are definitely in flux on Bold & Beautiful, and they’re only going to get messier as the week goes on… but not just for that couple, but also for Steffy and Finn.

All has been right in Finn and Steffy’s world since they reunited in Monte Carlo. Steffy, believing her husband had died, was absolutely devastated and walking about in a grief-stricken daze when he found her. Counting their blessings ever since that fateful day, they’ve been focused on their family and work… for the most part.

There have definitely been some diversions, such as the Brooke/Ridge/Taylor drama, Thomas’s CPS call, the wedding that never was, and, of course, the bizarre twist of Bill shacking up with Sheila and blackmailing them, which turned out to be a ploy to “put her away for good”.

Now, Sheila’s latest trial is upon us and it looks as though Steffy and Finn’s aforementioned bliss may be shattered.

First, in the lead-up to the trial, we have Steffy keeping a secret from Finn that could be Sheila’s dream come true. Should it come out that Liam kissed Steffy, not once, but twice, and she didn’t tell her husband about it, it could drive a wedge between Sheila’s son and the woman she blames for not having a relationship with him. Never mind that she shot them both and left them for dead… in Sheila’s mind it’s only Steffy’s lack of compassion toward her that’s standing in her way.

Sheila needs her daughter-in-law out of the picture and the soapy secret Steffy’s keeping might be just the thing to achieve this. If Finn’s reaction to Hope kissing Thomas is anything to gauge by, he’s not going to be happy with Liam, but more importantly, he’ll be upset at his wife for keeping him in the dark.

As we well know, secrets always come out, we’re forecasting that this particular reveal will come at a most inopportune time and that the situation will snowball.

Why? Because Bold & Beautiful spoilers hint on the eve of her trial, Finn is surprised by his feelings regarding Sheila. This seems a clear indicator that Finn may begin to reconsider freezing her out of his heart and life.

Pair that with a spoiler about Liam making a confession, and it doesn’t bode well for relations between Steffy and Finn. If he finds out about her secret at the same time he starts feeling compassion for Sheila, things could begin to unravel quickly for the lovebirds.

Moving forward, we have a teaser that Sheila’s trial will come to a shocking end. We also know that it will involve a betrayal.

We speculated that Jack might decide to represent Sheila after all, and thus Finn would feel betrayed by his father, but what if the betrayal comes from Finn himself?

What if, on the heels of discovering that Liam kissed Steffy and she kept it from him, and realizing that his feelings for his biological mom are not really most sincerely dead, Finn decides to support Sheila at her trial and it sways the court in her favor? Steffy would definitely view that as a shocking betrayal.

With Liam back in the picture and Steffy appalled by Finn’s behavior and vice-versa, it could be all the reason Ridge’s daughter needs to jet off with the kids to sort herself out and to take time to decide what she wants. After all, we know Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s maternity leave is imminent.

Do you think Steffy’s secret will come out? Do you think Finn will have a change of heart where Sheila’s concerned? Let us know what you think will happen in this Bold & Beautiful storyline in the comment section.

