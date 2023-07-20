Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (3)

Brooke has had it up to here with her daughter. She’s been trying to warn The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Hope away from Thomas for weeks now, only to find the two of them in bed canoodling?! No, ma’am! So naturally, she dealt with that horror in the most mature way a mother could: by having a shouting match with Hope that she end this little affair here and now!

That… didn’t work. So now Brooke may be forced to take even more desperate measures and (we almost can’t bear to say it) ask Taylor for help!

Now, just a couple months ago, that would’ve been one of the first things we might have suggested. Heck, it might have been one of the first things Brooke suggested! The two went from lifelong enemies to besties practically overnight, so we can’t say we were all that surprised when their friendship collapsed in the face of Hope’s infatuation with Thomas. But could that also be the one thing that brings them back together?

Credit: CBS screenshot

Despite Hope’s preoccupation with a man who was not her husband, Brooke still insisted on somehow laying the blame for this at Thomas’ feet — and that understandably didn’t sit well with Taylor. She was, though, going to go talk to him and let him know it wasn’t his fault when she caught them in bed together, so what if that just pushed her over the edge to decide Hope was really off her rocker and needed help — and Taylor was the one to provide it?

On the one hand, that would be doubling down on the idea Hope’s the one at fault here, but on the other, Brooke would essentially be calling her daughter out of her mind to have feelings for Taylor’s only son. And that’s not exactly something a mother wants to hear.

And what would Brooke do if Taylor did agree to treat Hope, only to turn around and tell her frenemy that the blonde is, indeed in her right mind and knows exactly what she’s doing — and Taylor supports it! Of course, she may not be in the slightest mood to tie her family to Brooke’s anymore, but who knows? Maybe someday they’ll all sit back and have a good laugh about this — as they welcome a new Thomas/Hope baby into the family!

But we won’t be holding our breath.

What do you think? Will this make things worse or better between Brooke and Taylor?

