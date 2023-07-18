Bold & Beautiful Alum Rena Sofer Opens Up About a Heartbreaking Loss
Folks who follow Rena Sofer’s social media know that the former The Bold and the Beautiful actress has a big heart and an open home — especially when it comes to pups in need. She’s a huge proponent of pet adoption and fostering, but Quinn’s former portrayer doesn’t just preach their virtues, but practices them. The actress has fostered countless dogs in need over the year and her Instagram page is a calming wall of pups that she’s cared for.
But as much of a joy as fostering can be, sometimes it can also come with some pain. This is something Sofer shared with us with the passing of one of her foster fur babies.
“It is with great sadness that my family has lost our beautiful Princess Carolyn,” the actress wrote beneath a photo of Princess. She has crossed the rainbow bridge to be with our other lost loves Lola and Iggy. A brother and sister who may not have known her but will be welcoming her to her with open paws.”
Her and hubby Sanford Bookstaver took Princess in during the pandemic, at a time when all of us needed a little more love. “She came from the streets and shelter life and deserved a beautiful home full of warmth and love,” the actress wrote, “and that is what she got. Out of all of our dogs she was always everyone’s favorite.”
Fostering, Sofer explained, is such a crucial act — especially with older animals who folks may not want. “They just want a safe space to lay their heads and feel peace,” she continued. “Princess was such a gift to our family and we hope we did her proud. Rest in peace my beautiful girl. We love you so much.”
As the fans reached out to offer their condolences, so too did Sofer’s former Bold & Beautiful family, like Annika Noelle (Hope), Karla Mosely (ex-Maya) and The Young and the Restless‘ Courtney Hope (Sally).
Our hearts go out to Sofer and her husband as they mourn Princess’ loss, but we know there will always be room in their hearts to share their love with more animals in need.
Fur babies are adorable, but take a look at our photo gallery of soap stars with their human kids below.