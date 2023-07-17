Oooh! So *This* Is What’s Really Going On With Bold & Beautiful’s Liam: Now It All Makes Sense
Ever since The Bold and the Beautiful started playing out the aftershocks of kissgate, we’ve been like, “OMG, Liam is seriously the worst — and he’s still getting worse! How is that even possible? Why is the show doing this?”
Then it hit us like the pinecone that Ridge uses to make his marital decisions: Bold & Beautiful is finally having Liam live up to his potential as Bill’s son. The powers that be are transforming him into the kind of reckless cad that his father was when first we met him — you know, the kind of guy that might take his wife to task for smooching another man, then think nothing of stealing a kiss from his own remarried ex-wife.
In the short run, Liam’s evolution is challenging. Would anyone disagree that it’s difficult to watch him scale new levels of hypocrisy and jerkiness with every episode? (It may even be more awful than when the Logan sisters teamed up to cast stones at Quinn.) In the long run, however, this could turn out to be really fun.
Yes, fun! Bold & Beautiful hasn’t had a real playboy on the canvas since Ridge’s early days as a Speedo-clad himbo. So imagine the sexy trouble into which Liam could get, were he to not so much dip a toe into the dating pool but dive in headfirst. What if he threw out the rulebook altogether and decided to full-on pursue Steffy anew… and at the same time started carrying on with Paris… and flirting with Taylor… and…
You get the picture. Bold & Beautiful could end up with its own “Tad the Cad.”
Review Liam’s whole unpredictable life story in the below photo gallery.