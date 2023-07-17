1 / 26 <p>Liam’s journey in Los Angeles began with, what else, but a “who’s the dad” mystery. He discovered that Bill Spencer Jr, and not Thorne Forrester, was his biological dad. Bill had hooked up with his late mother, Kelly Cooper, who was a model back in the day.</p>

2 / 26 <p>Liam and Hope Logan fell for one another shortly after his arrival in Los Angeles, however, Steffy Forrester took an interest in him as well. This was the beginning of the love triangle that has spanned years and as many, if not more, flips and flops than Ridge has made between Taylor and Brooke. </p>

3 / 26 <p>Liam got drunk and wound up spending the night with Amber Moore. Though he passed out, Amber told him they’d had sex and that she was pregnant with his child. As is wont to happen on soaps, it turned out the blonde was duping him, and her baby was fathered by Marcus Forrester.</p>

4 / 26 <p>Liam was engaged to Hope, who broke it off after he kissed Steffy. Liam married Steffy in Aspen as she and Bill schemed to keep Hope at bay in a gondola. He later found out, but they stayed married as Liam ultimately tore up the annulment papers.</p>

5 / 26 <p>After the wedding in Aspen and before Liam tore up the annulment papers, Hope planned to marry him, but he showed up and explained that Steffy refused to sign the annulment papers. Naturally, Steffy and Hope got into a soapalicious catfight…in the chocolate fountain!</p>

6 / 26 <p>Liam and Hope traveled to Italy to get married. The ceremony went ahead despite behind-the-scenes manipulations, including Bill getting her biological dad Deacon out of prison, that were designed to keep them apart.</p>

7 / 26 <p>Liam and Hope’s paperwork wasn’t filed after the Italian wedding so they planned a new one. However, Liam spent a wild night with Steffy beforehand and showed up with dyed hair and tattoos. As you might have guessed, Hope was totally unimpressed and the wedding <em>didn’t</em> go off with a hitch.</p>

8 / 26 <p>Hope and Brooke planned a surprise wedding for Hope and Liam on the cliffside, but in true soap fashion, Steffy showed up with Taylor to put a halt to the proceedings. She had to tell Liam she was pregnant with his child. Yet <em>another</em> wedding didn’t happen.</p>

9 / 26 <p>Finally, a wedding that actually went ahead as planned! Liam married Steffy, who was expecting his child. Steffy rode up to the ceremony on a motorcycle and was dressed in black.</p>

10 / 26 <p>Liam and Steffy were bereft when she lost their baby following a motorcycle accident. Liam struggled with complex emotions in the wake of the death, but suppored his wife. The tragedy ultimately tore them apart and Steffy left for Paris.</p>

11 / 26 <p>After Liam’s half-brother Wyatt turned up in Los Angeles, he had new competition for Hope. Wyatt married the blonde, and later became involved with, and wed, Steffy as well.</p>

12 / 26 <p>Liam agreed to marry Ivy Forrester in name only to keep her from being deported. After she began blackmailing Steffy with a video following Aly Forrester’s death, he dumped her at Aly’s memorial. The marriage was annulled.</p>

13 / 26 <p>When Liam hit his head in the Forrester parking lot, Quinn — who had previously tried to kill him to keep him away from Hope spirited him away to a cabin. Liam, suffering from a concussion and amnesia, was led to believe he and Quinn were a married couple named Adam and Eve. The twisted chapter in his life ended when Wyatt showed up.</p>

14 / 26 <p>Steffy and Liam got married again in Australia. This time she came in on a zipline rather than a motorcycle to thrill her groom. This photo was captured during the exchange of rings.</p>

15 / 26 <p>Liam and Sally nearly died after being trapped in the rubble when Bill demolished the Spectra building thinking they were out. They shared a kiss, but the relationship never progressed beyond friendship after they were rescued.</p>

16 / 26 <p>After Liam split from a pregnant Steffy upon learning she had spent a night with his father, Bill — and that the child she was carrying could be his he accepted support from Hope, who had returned from overseas.</p>

17 / 26 <p>Liam and Steffy meet their daughter. Steffy suggests naming her Kelly after Liam’s late mother and he’s touched.</p>

18 / 26 <p>Liam supported Hope after they were told their baby had died during a stormy night on Catalina Island. Hope insisted he go to be with Steffy, Kelly, and Steffy’s adopted infant, Phoebe, who unbeknownst to them, was actually their baby, Beth.</p>

19 / 26 <p>Hope and Liam got Beth back once the truth about the deception surrounding her birth came out. They also took on Thomas’ son, Douglas Forrester, as Hope got partial custody of the boy following his mother Caroline’s death and his father’s obsession with her. Douglas ‘married’ Hope and Liam in their cabin.</p>

20 / 26 <p>Liam disliked Steffy’s doctor and new boyfriend, Finn, which led to accusations of him being jealous. Her ex blamed the newcomer when she became addicted to painkillers and took Kelly away temporarily. This spurred Steffy into a confrontation during which she pulled a knife and Liam was part of the intervention that led to her going to rehab and getting help.</p>

21 / 26 <p>When Liam walked in on what he thought was Liam kissing Hope (it was Hope Too, the lookalike mannequin) he ran to Steffy’s place to vent and they ended up — what else? — having sex. Afterward, a battle ensued over whether or not to come clean to Hope and Finn, but the secret had to be exposed since Steffy became pregnant. Not knowing whether the father was Liam or Finn, it was DNA testing time. While Liam was initially deemed the father, it turned out Vinny had changed the results, thinking his buddy Thomas would end up with Hope, and Finn was actually the dad. In the end, the truth came out. Liam admitted to a little disappointment but moved on with his life with Hope, Beth, and Douglas.</p>

22 / 26 <p>Liam ended up in the slammer after Bill covered up his role in the hit-and-run death of Thomas’ pal Vinny. After suffering hysterical guilt throughout the ordeal, Liam finally learned that Vinny had deliberately jumped out in front of the car when a recording came to light and was set free.</p>

23 / 26 <p>After Sheila shot Steffy and Finn in an alley, Liam’s ex-wife woke up from a coma believing that Liam was still her husband. Taylor thought they should all go along with it, but Brooke and Hope weren’t impressed by the idea. Bickering ensued, but in the end, Steffy regained her memories and had to grapple with the loss of Finn. Liam was there for her as she grieved, and was thrilled for her when the doctor was later revealed to be alive.</p>

24 / 26 <p>Liam was appalled when Hope announced that she would be working with a reformed Thomas on her Hope For the Future line, and was left positively <em>reeling</em> when Steffy informed him that his wife may have feelings for her brother! Wait until he finds out they’re going to romantic Italy together for the preview!</p>

25 / 26 <p>Liam went ballistic when he spied his wife kissing Thomas in Rome in front of the Colosseum, a scenario that came with a twist — it was Hope who initiated the liplock! Back home, Liam laid into his partner for her disloyalty. Given it was with the “one man” he couldn’t forgive, the serial waffler, ignoring the irony of the situation, demanded a divorce. Hope asked him to reconsider, but he still stuck to his guns. Oh, and did we mention…</p>