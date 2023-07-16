Credit: CBS screenshot

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for July 17 – 21, Hope is through with Liam’s waffling! Read on and watch the preview below.

After Hope admitted to Liam that she kissed Thomas in Rome, she begged him for forgiveness and to give their marriage a chance. Liam couldn’t, declared he wanted a divorce, and then made moves on a married Steffy.

As Wyatt later pleaded with Liam to fight to forgive Hope and fight for his marriage and family, Hope broke down to Thomas. She was tired of Liam always running between her and Steffy, she wanted a man who only had eyes for her. Hope and Thomas gave into their passion and made love, again and again. As they enjoyed being in one another’s arms, Brooke burst into Thomas’ place and was stunned to find them in bed. She later ordered Hope to end this affair and fix her marriage, but Hope refused!

Coming up, pondering over divorce papers, Liam removes his wedding band. Meanwhile, Hope tells Brooke that Liam wants a divorce, she saw it in his eyes.

Brooke asks Hope, “You really are going to give up on your marriage?” Hope responds, “I don’t want to be with a man who is in love with another woman, and we all know how Liam feels about Steffy.” Ouch, that’s got to hit close to home for Brooke!

Later Hope tells Wyatt this is about years of betrayal! And speaking of betrayal, now that Liam’s free, will Steffy betray Finn and her newfound family to be with him?

