<p>"I send love and deepest sympathies to [Andrea's husband and daughter] Steve and Kylie — they were her whole life," wrote the Emmy winner who played Tina's surprise half sister. "Andrea and I worked together for so long. On her first day at work, she was living one block away from me, and I walked her to work. She was just a child — never been to NYC — so sweet and kind and loving. Amazing that she played such a complicated, confused and selfish character so well. When she and Steve got married and then got Kylie, it seemed her life was finally complete. She was so happy. So very, very sad."</p>

<p>"Working with Andrea Evans was one of the highlights of my acting career," the actress' longtime leading man told <a href="https://people.com/andrea-evans-death-one-life-to-live-costar-john-loprieno-pays-tribute-exclusive-7558872?utm_campaign=peoplemagazine&utm_content=manual&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_term=64ac9001c0272c000170a82d&fbclid=IwAR2t584yim-i08aAP8tcCE-MdIap5gBY8dDMFfu8_pMwWe7wKlABF0cdOt0"><em>People</em></a>. "From the day that she first welcomed me to the set of <em>One Life to Live</em>, through the final reunion episodes that we shot when the show was ending, Andrea continued to be a generous, blissfully comedic and insightful scene partner… I think my finest memory of performing with Andrea was not standing in our bathing suits in the Iguazu Falls in Brazil but working on the <em>Banner</em> newspaper office set on rolling chairs in a playfully choreographed love scene… It was one of my earliest appearances on the show. The magic in the room was palpable, and it offered promises of the great fun that was to be created and enjoyed in the years that followed. We will all miss Andrea and her mischievous looks toward [the] camera at the end of the scene." </p>

<p>"I'm so sorry to hear about Andrea Evans. Kim Zimmer (Reva, <em>Guiding Light</em>), Andrea and I came to NYC via Chicago per ABC Daytime Television back in the day together," explained the Emmy winner. Grahn would get her soap start on <em>One Life to Live</em> as Beverly Wilkes, Zimmer played Echo DiSavoy, and Evans… Tina, obviously. "Lovely woman. Donated to Cancer Foundation today. We've got to fund the hell out these orgs so they can kill cancer and not our friends."</p>

<p>"This is sad to hear. My memories of Andrea Evans are of a woman who was super smart and energized a heat-seeking missile. That's a compliment," added the Emmy winner. "You knew when you worked with her, it'd be like going head-to-head with a champion. I admired her daring. I hate the disease that took her."</p>

<p>"I loved working with her," the Emmy winner said of her on-screen sister-in-law. "Such a wonderful person. Prayers to her family."</p>

<p>"So saddened to hear of this talented actress' passing," Facebooked the soap-hopper who was most recently Eve on <em>Days of Our Lives</em>. "She helped put <em>One Life to Live</em> in the spotlight. Cancer sucks!"</p>

<p>"I'm so very sad to hear the news of my castmate Andrea's passing. It was so wonderful having had the chance to work with her in the beginning of my career on <em>Young & Restless</em>! She was always so very kind and professional. God bless you, and I will keep you in my prayers always."</p>

<p>"At this moment, I am unable to fathom the passing of Andrea Evans," Facebooked the veteran actress after hearing the news. "I'm completely overwhelmed with sadness. Gosh, this is just so incredibly painful." In closing, Luna, who played Tina's monster-in-law, sent "my deepest condolences to husband Steve and daughter Kylie. R.I.P., dear Andrea."</p>

<p>"This is heartbreaking news. Andrea was a kind woman, fun to work with, and such a pro. I feel so fortunate that I was able to play with her on <em>One Life to Live</em> and <em>The Bay.</em> Sending love to all our soap family and Andrea's real family. World lost a good one."</p>

<p>"I have had the honor of knowing and working with Andrea Evans for many years. Besides being incredibly talented, she was very kind and giving. I can still see the smile on her face every time we would run into each other. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I so miss her already."</p>

<p>"Andrea Evans was a beautiful friend of mine in the '80s. We were on <em>One Life to Live</em> together," Instagrammed the actress, who was also Shelley on <em>The Edge of Night</em>. "She always made me feel heard and like I belonged in the acting community. She was just a good friend." And the two of them shared some great times — like the one Donnelly described that found <em>Tootsie</em> star Dustin Hoffman recognizing Evans at a Mexican restaurant and sending the two of them margaritas!</p>

<p>"So very sad," commented the Emmy winner, who moved to Genoa City in the '80s, same as Evans did as Patty. "I so enjoyed working with Andrea. My heart goes out to her family."</p> <p> </p>

<p>"RIP, Andrea Evans!" exclaimed the soap vet. "My heart is broken."</p>

<p>"Such sad news. Loved Andrea. So giving, generous, so supportive of her fellow actresses and colleagues… a true professional and just so talented. Thinking of her loved ones. May she rest in peace."</p>

<p>"We lost Andrea Evans. She was wildly responsible for showing me that working in daytime doesn't have to feel like work at all," Facebooked the actor, who was Ethan on <em>Passions</em>. "I will miss the sparkle in her eyes when she smiled, which was seemingly all the time. Rest in peace, Andrea, and thank you for all you gave."</p>

<p>"I am so sorry to learn of Andrea Evans' passing," tweeted <em>One Life to Live</em>'s former EP. "Andrea was already a huge star when my career began at [that soap]. She was always kind, gracious and so fun to work with. A daytime legend who will be missed very much. My sympathies to her friends and family."</p>

<p>"I am absolutely heartbroken to learn of the untimely passing of Andrea Evans, who played the iconic Tina Lord Roberts on <em>One Life to Live</em> and is one of the reasons I fell in love with soap operas in the first place," Instagrammed Carlivati, once the ABC soap's top scribe. "Andrea brought such a sense of guilelessness and fun to a selfish and scheming character and made you fall in love with her. After watching her as a fan for many years, I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to write for her, and it was one of the most satisfying experiences of my professional career. I will treasure the memories of Tina trying to misappropriate the Crown Jewels of Mendorra with her beloved dog David Vickers under her arm. She survived a trip over the Iguazu Falls and made her way back to Llanview to crash Cord's wedding to Kate Sanders with a stolen baby in her arms, and that's how I will always remember both the character and the actress: resilient and resourceful, but also so warm and kind. My thoughts and prayers are with her family. Rest in peace, dear Andrea."</p>

<p>The alum was able to sum up his former on-screen mother-in-law in just a few words: "Legend. Amazing woman. Amazing actress. She will be missed."</p>

<p>"Heartbroken! Andrea was my TV mom but became my mom! I will miss her beautiful, infectious positivity! I was blessed by this beautiful soul! I hope you are enjoying the Disneyland of the sky! Save a seat for me on Winnie the Pooh! I will forever love you, Mom!"</p>