Bold & Beautiful’s Adrienne Frantz Shares Memories of the Beloved Co-Star Who ‘Became My Mom’ in Real Life
The soap world is still mourning the iconic Andrea Evans after her passing from cancer on July 9, 2023, and on-screen daughter Adrienne Frantz has opened up with achingly sweet memories from their time as The Bold and Beautiful’s hardscrabble schemers Tawny and Amber Moore.
“I am in shock and beyond devastated!” Frantz said on Instagram. “Andrea may have been cast as my mom when I was 18, but she became my mom. Never did I ever think of her as a friend, only family.”
Evans became kin to countless soap viewers not just through Bold & Beautiful but also via The Young and the Restless as Patty Williams, Passions as Rebecca Hotchkiss and of course as the legendary Tina Lord on One Life to Live. And Frantz’s bond with her TV mom transcended the screen, the actress reveals. “I will miss her beautiful infectious positivity. Her love of life. Going on trips to Disneyland together, which was her favorite place to be,” she posted. “She was at every birthday party, bridal shower, baby shower, wedding — just as Mom!”
Frantz, who has three children of her own — Amélie, Lion and Killian — with husband and fellow soap alum Scott Bailey shared that “there will forever be an empty spot in my heart” when it comes to Evans.
“Even now, as I am writing this, I can still feel her beautiful positive spirit around me,” Frantz said. “Everyone who truly knew her was blessed by this beautiful soul! I am forever grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of her life. I hope you are enjoying the Disneyland of the sky, Save a seat for me on Winnie the Pooh! I will forever love you, Mom!”
So will we. Rest in peace, Andrea Evans. See more tributes to the iconic actress in our photo gallery below.