Everybody knows the Romeo-and-Juliet effect, right? The more you try to keep a couple apart, the greater the individuals’ attraction to one another will be? Well, we’re gonna go out on a limb and wager that Bold & Beautiful busybody Brooke doesn’t know the Romeo-and-Juliet effect, so when she gets an eyeful of Hope and Thomas modeling the latest in bedsheets in the July 13 episode, she’s going to do the exact wrong thing.

Big Mistake… Table for One?

In other words, Brooke is going to freak, then move heaven and earth to ensure that her daughter steer clear of her new loverboy. As a result, a fancy that might have been just passing will develop into a full-blown relationship. “You can’t tell me what to do!” we can already hear Hope saying. “You’re not my mother!

“I mean, fine, you are my mother,” she’ll have to correct herself. “But that still doesn’t give you any right to boss me around.”

You and Me Against the World

As Brooke reels from the horror of Hope’s romance with the stepson she’s never much liked (except when on boinkberries), the fledgling couple will form a united front. Brooke can say whatever she wants. She can do whatever she wants. But they are together, they reassure one another, and that’s the way they are going to stay! Just when Brooke thinks that things can’t get any worse, the fates are like…

Hold My Beer

Ridge’s destiny rails against “Thope” so feverishly that eventually, Thomas’ dad is like, “Take it down a notch. He’s sane right now, and they’re happy. Chill.” Which is of course not something that Brooke will be able to do. And as she badmouths Thomas up one side of L.A. and down the other, she sets herself up for Taylor to issue the ultimate “I told ya so” by driving Ridge away.

Where will that leave Brooke? Her daughter’s hooking up with a man that she considers dangerously unstable, and the husband she can’t quite quit is on the verge of quitting her — and she has no one to blame but herself!

