We can already see Sheila Carter smiling like the cat that got the canary! Bold & Beautiful’s resident jailbird and madwoman recently spent time lamenting “what might have been” with Deacon, but according to a certain teaser, there is still, well… hope for the future.

Sheila’s prison blues have taken a backseat to the Forrester Creations’ crew and their trip to Rome in the past weeks, so the evil-doer was just languishing away behind bars all but forgotten by those who loathe her. But we finally caught a glimpse of her when the man who loves her decided to pay her a visit — no, not Mike Guthrie — we’re talking about Deacon Sharpe.

Sharpe’s on top of the world these days, what with his mega-success as a restaurateur, having gone from the help who lives in the establishment’s broom closet to the owner in a mind-boggling short amount of time. But aside from becoming the proprietor of Il Giardino, Deacon is also enjoying the healthiest relationship with his daughter Hope, her mother Brooke, and everyone else in town, that he’s ever had. By a long shot. Heck, even Bill is bellying up to his bar these days without calling him The Con!

Yep, life has never been so good for Deacon, except for the inconvenient fact that he fell in love with a certain nine-toed criminal.

He pretty much risked it all to go and visit her. After all, if the truth about Deacon’s feelings for and past relationship with Sheila were revealed, even the fact that he helped put her away isn’t going to be enough to salve the outrage those closest to him will feel. The sheer repugnance of it may tank his restaurant business as well. That he took the chance at all speaks volumes.



Sheila claims to love Deacon (though it’s in her own twisted way) and to be pining for the life they might have had. Conveniently forgetting that she threw him over for Bill, who duped her, and that her obsession with Finn overrides anything else she may have going on, Carter lamented her lost future with Sharpe. Except, all may not be lost.

An upcoming spoiler from SOD teases that the madwoman is about to get her day in court (okay, her latest day in court), and that it may not be the open and shut conviction on murder one that Bill and Ridge were anticipating when they tricked her into making a full confession.

The first part of this teaser is that “Sheila’s long-awaited trial brings surprises”. This isn’t exactly startling given it’s Sheila and this is Bold & Beautiful. A twist is downright expected. But what might it be?

Well, we’re thinking back to some of Sheila’s last scenes before Deacon’s recent visit and wondering if she’s somehow managed to keep working on Jack Finnegan and if, even to her own surprise, she’s going to get a result. Jack, of course, is Finn’s father and the man who was revealed out of nowhere to be a hot-shot lawyer and not a doctor as we all assumed. No, he just hung out at the hospital all the time because his wife, Li, worked there. Anyway, Nurse Sheila seduced him and the rest is history.

Sheila summoned Jack to jail on one occasion, but despite her ability to charm certain men, the reception was chilly to say the least. Jack was irritated and utterly uninterested in representing her. It was a wonder he even showed up. But he did. And that gives us pause.



Will the “surprises” at the trial involve Jack turning up as Sheila’s attorney? If so, we have to assume she’ll have an excellent chance at beating the charges involving the old murders. And if so, it explains the next part of the spoiler, which teases that Sheila’s trial will also bring “betrayals”.

We can certainly think of one person who would feel betrayed by Jack taking Sheila’s case, and that’s Finn. By getting Sheila out of jail, his father would be putting his family at risk once again. It’s not as if she’s going to give up on having a relationship with her son even after shooting him and his wife and leaving them for dead in an alley. As Sheila will tell you herself, none of that should matter when she’s his mother and she loves him. She didn’t mean to hurt anyone! Oy.

Finn’s not the only one who would feel betrayed by Jack. Li would be incensed given that Sheila nearly caused her both fiery and watery death, and of course, Steffy, who would be thinking she could count on her father-in-law to protect her and especially his grandson, Hayes.

Do you think there’s a chance those Jack scenes happened for a reason and that he’ll take Sheila’s case? Or do you think we’re barking up the wrong tree? Feel free to share your thoughts on what the trial may bring in the comment section.

