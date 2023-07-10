Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

The drama has been building on Bold & Beautiful ever since Hope discovered she was harboring feelings for her former obsessor, Thomas. We always suspected she might give in to her impulses and share a kiss with Thomas. We even figured Liam would find out and their marriage would flounder, but it never dawned on us that it might go a whole lot further than that… until Hope actually did the deed with Thomas. That decision cracked the door on a veritable nightmare that no one will see coming…

It was the highlight of Bold & Beautiful’s on-location shoot in Rome when Liam showed up to surprise his wife, Hope, only to end up being the one shocked… when he saw her kissing his nemesis in front of the Colosseum. It never should have happened as Thomas had obsessed over Hope and brought torment and misery to her and Liam’s lives in the past. Yet, there Liam was watching it unfold before his very eyes.



Fast-forward to Hope’s return to Los Angeles and we got an emotional and raw confrontation between Hope and Liam, who was hellbent on ending the marriage and was completely unwilling to entertain the idea of forgiveness. Never mind that Hope had forgiven him for far worse than a kiss on numerous occasions. This was different, or so he maintained.

Hope moped for a short time before giving it another shot. She begged and pleaded with Liam to think about their family and what he’d be throwing away if he stuck to his guns and insisted on the big ‘D’ (no, not destiny, divorce). Unmoved, Liam reasserted that her transgression was the absolute worst thing imaginable and told her she could have dallied with any other man and he would have gotten past it — but not Thomas.



The next thing we knew, Hope was throwing herself into Thomas’s arms after updating him that Liam knew about Rome and had demanded a divorce. Considering Thomas suddenly had an apartment of his own for privacy, we were pretty sure where this was going.

And yep, it went there.

Bold & Beautiful spoilers teased that Hope would explore her feelings for Thomas and that’s exactly what she did… in his bed. There was an outside chance that the reformed Thomas would do the right thing by putting on the brakes — and he did until she removed her wedding ring — but considering how long he’s had a thing for this woman, he ultimately wasn’t going to refuse her.

Hope and Thomas did the deed, knocked boots, had sex, made love, etc. and it was magical. At least the candles in the bedroom were — they seemingly lit themselves in anticipation of the big event. Whether the romp was as good as Hope’s long-standing fantasies we may never know. What we do know is that by deciding to let this happen, Hope cracked the door on a potential nightmare. Not just for Liam but for all of us.



Why? This paves the way for a ‘Who’s the Daddy?’ storyline.

Since Hope just slept with Thomas and she and Liam were at it like rabbits before she went to Rome (as she tried to convince herself she didn’t have feelings for anyone but her husband), it’s possible that she’ll discover she’s pregnant and not know who fathered the child.

As we all well know, Bold & Beautiful won’t shy away from using this plot device, and while we’re fine with Liam suffering through his umpteenth round of DNA testing and agonizing over the results, it means we’ll have to endure it as well.

Liam has faced this issue multiple times — it’s old hat for him at this point. Amber told him he was the father of her unborn baby but it turned out to be Marcus’s, Steffy didn’t know if Liam or Bill fathered Kelly, and most recently, Liam and Finn vied for the title of Hayes’ dad during Steffy’s second pregnancy. Still, it will be a nightmare scenario for him, and many fans will agree.

Do you want to see this type of storyline for “Lope” and “Thope” or are you cringing at the thought of it? Let us know in the comment section.

Take a look back at the insane story of how Hope and Thomas finally got together in the photo gallery below.