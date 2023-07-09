Bold & Beautiful Preview: Hope and Thomas Hit the Sheets — and Are Caught in Bed by [Spoiler]
In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for July 10 – 14, Hope and Thomas go way past kissing! Read on and watch the preview below.
After confronting Hope about the kiss in Rome with Thomas, she finally admitted her mistake and begged him for forgiveness. However, Liam saw what Hope did as the ultimate betrayal because she knew how he felt about Thomas and the threat he posed to their marriage and family. He declared he wanted a divorce and walked out!
Not only did Liam walk out, but he bolted straight to Steffy and kissed her again! She told him that he had to respect her marriage, but couldn’t stop dwelling on his kiss. Hope meanwhile cried to Thomas that her marriage was over, and Liam was back to waffling between her and Steffy. She wanted a man who only wanted her, and pulled Thomas into a kiss!
Coming up, Hope and Thomas take a second after their kiss to think and absorb what happened. Thomas again asks, “What about Liam?” She says he walked out on her, our marriage is over. It doesn’t them much time to hit the sheets and make love!
Meanwhile, Wyatt continues to push his brother to fight for Hope. He urges Liam not to let one mistake destroy his entire marriage. He pushes him to go to Hope immediately before it’s too late. Unfortunately, it may already be!
Back in her bed, Hope asks Thomas to keep what happened between them, when Brooke bursts in, and Hope looks horrified! However is this a red herring? Is it Brooke that finds them together… or Liam?
