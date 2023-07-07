Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Ah, who doesn’t love a good cliffhanger? Isn’t that why Friday episodes of soap operas were invented? And certainly the final seconds of the June 7th episode of Bold & Beautiful left us with a doozy, as Thomas and Hope stared into one another’s eyes, seemingly on the verge of giving in to temptation.

But would they actually make love?

Well, stop reading now if you don’t want to know the answer. You’ve been warned…

Obviously, things went from bad to worse this week where Liam and Hope’s marriage is concerned. What started as her kissing Thomas in Rome turned into Liam — who happened to witness the intimate moment — putting his wife on blast and demanding a divorce.

Of course, he didn’t bother to share with his current wife that he’d reacted to what he saw by planting two very unwelcome kisses on his former wife, Steffy! And when Hope tried pointing out that she’s forgiven his mistakes time and again… well, that made not one bit of difference to Liam!

“She always wanted her life and her family with Liam, even if she lost sight of it and got in her own way,” portrayer Annika Noelle told Soap Opera Digest of Hope’s dilemma. “However, when her own insecurities and past hurt get throw back in her face, she certainly is given pause to reconsider what she really wants and needs.”

And what she needs, as it turns out, is a little lovin’ from Thomas, who is more than happy to oblige by making love with the former object of his obsession! But is this a new beginning for the pair, or the equivalent of purposefully stubbing one’s toe in order to distract from the pain caused by a headache?

More: Why Liam deserves to lose everything

“I think right now, Hope is being reactionary and trying to send a message,” muses Noelle. “So if [she and Thomas] really did try to make a go of it, it would need to be with a clear mind and not in the muddled state she’s current in.”

Which leads to the other big question which still lingers in the air: What’s going on with Hope? Is she really just dealing with previously-repressed emotions and a no-longer-secret attraction to Thomas… or might there be more going on than meets the eye?