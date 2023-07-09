Credit: Getty Images

Being cast as the villain isn’t always easy. Not that Krista Allen’s Taylor has actually gone full-on vixen (although wouldn’t it be fun if she did?), but she’s definitely been playing the role of the “bad guy” to Katherine Kelly Lang’s Brooke in recent weeks on Bold & Beautiful… and it sounds like the star is ready for her girl to get a win.

Perhaps we’re just reading more into Allen’s latest social media post than intended, but it sounds like she’s tiring of her alter-ego posting losses in the Ridge sweepstakes… and on the soap in general. Brooke always seems to get to be the heroine who ultimately lands the man.

Taylor came out of it with egg on her face after she schemed just a teensy bit to hook up Brooke with her ex-husband Deacon. Of course, this would have cleared the path for her to reconcile with Ridge, but Taylor denied that’s why she was playing Cupid. Getting caught in the act of making just such a pitch to Ridge in the office didn’t help her case when she claimed innocence of the charges.

In Tay’s defense, she didn’t make any type of vixenish move until after she learned that her new BFF Brooke had been dishonest with her. After grilling Ridge as to whether or not Brooke had held up her end of their pact, his hesitation told her the answer was “not so much”. It was only after realizing that Brooke had shared a close encounter with Ridge of her own that Taylor decided to push Deacon to shoot his shot with the blonde.

Nonetheless, a melee ensued at Forrester Creations after Brooke got wind of what Taylor was cooking. After Ridge broke up the shoving match, Taylor was 100% cast as the villain of the piece by a borderline hysterical Brooke.



Mere months after being left at the altar, where she was painted the villain for not confessing she knew Thomas had set up Brooke with the CPS call, Taylor was once again left on the outside looking in as Brooke and Ridge jetted off to Rome, where they inevitably reunited.

Is it all getting to be a bit much for Allen? Well, it’s possible. She took to Instagram to share a hilarious video that could be taken as tongue in cheek.

It was captioned, “Everyone’s the villain in someone’s story,” and in the clip, the star declares in an accented voice, “I’m not going to be the villain today,” before ending the vid with her best villainous laugh. Check it out:

Of course, the clip may have nothing whatsoever to do with her role on Bold & Beautiful and instead is just a bit of fun. What do you think of Allen’s storylines on the soap? Is Taylor due for a win? Give us your take in the comment section.

