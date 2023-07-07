Credit: CBS screenshot (7)

Relationships start. Relationships stop. That’s kinda the way it goes on soaps, right? Unless you’re talking about Bold & Beautiful lovers Ridge and Brooke, in which case relationships start, stop, restart, stop again, altogether gloss over the fact that a rape occurred (yeah, we remember!) and start once more, with feeling.

So maybe it isn’t a surprise that Hope and Liam’s latest stab at marriage didn’t stick. Considering that his reaction to seeing Thomas kiss a Hope mannequin was to run off and schtup ex-wife Steffy, it’s almost unbelievable that him getting an eyeful of the Hope For the Future colleagues locking lips for real didn’t end with more than him going all smoochieface with his former missus. Repeatedly.

But just because the show always goes back to the same old, same old with “Bridge” doesn’t mean that it has to with Liam and Steffy. In fact, what could be coming our way may be a whole lot more interesting… and scandalous!

‘Why Not Lie Down On My Couch?’

Imagine if Liam did the mature thing and decided to do some work on himself, to figure out why when he went so far as to have sex with Steffy, he couldn’t forgive Hope for just making Thomas’ lips a buss stop. “Am I broken?” he might ask his therapist. “Is this all because of my mother?” (There’s a whole amazing story waiting to be told there; read about it here.)

“Maybe,” his therapist replies, “it’s neither of those things. Maybe it’s that you gave your heart to someone, and in the end, she treated it like a party favor that she didn’t care if she lost on the way home.

“You deserve love, Liam. Real love. And passion.”

The therapist would go on to say that she doesn’t think Liam actually needs therapy. (Cue our eyebrows rising. ’Cause… come on!) All he really needs, she says, is to forget his troubles. “Let’s go!”

“Are you asking me out?” Liam exclaims.

“No, I’m taking you out,” replies his now-former therapist — Taylor.

‘We Don’t Have to Make Trouble, We *Are* Trouble’

Over the course of an evening out, one full of unexpected flirtation, Liam is stunned by how much he enjoys Taylor’s company. He’s never really thought of her as anything but Steffy’s mom. But she’s gorgeous. She’s funny. And sexy — jeez! “Am I crazy,” he asks eventually, “or are we… on a date?”

“Well,” Taylor replies. “I did ask you on a date. But whether we are on one… at this point, that’s… kind of up to you.”

“Huh,” says Liam. It’s a lot to absorb all at once. But he’s up to the challenge. “We are on a date, then.” With that, he pulls Taylor toward him into an impulsive kiss from which neither of them is in a hurry to break away.

‘What Good Is Being Good?’

The morning after, Liam and Taylor wake up in one another’s arms. “I can’t believe that happened,” he says.

“That’s because you don’t realize what you are,” Taylor responds, rolling her eyes.

“Meaning?” he asks.

“Smart… and hilarious… and sexy as [bleep]. Maybe Hope took you for granted, and… and I love my daughter, but… her, too. Most women, though,” she continues. “Let me tell you, buddy, they would not take you for granted.

“I mean, you have your issues, obviously. There are IHOPS that don’t waffle as much as you do. But I have this feeling… this sense… that if you really found The One, you wouldn’t be waffling, you’d be serving that woman breakfast in bed.”

Liam brings up the fact that him being with Taylor would cause seismic shifts in the fabric of both of their families. Taylor shrugs. “That’s true. The thing is, I’m at the point where… I don’t care.

“I’ve played by the rules,” she goes on, “and lost. So now, let’s say I’m not opposed to writing my own rulebook.”

Bedeviling the City of Angels

Liam ultimately arrives at the conclusion that he doesn’t give a [bleep] what people think, either. He’s done with Hope, and Steffy doesn’t want him. He lost Ivy’s number a long time ago, and though he sometimes flashes back in private to his and Quinn’s stint as Adam and Eve, she’s not really an option (especially considering the likelihood that Rena Sofer is about to do this). So he goes all in with Taylor. “What do you say?” he asks her. “Wanna burn down the status quo?”

Cut to Ridge’s head absolutely exploding at the mere notion that his standby wife has fallen for someone else. Hope will go apoplectic. Thomas will freeze in place. “Are you telling me that my mother… is [bleeping] the person who hates me most in the world?” And Steffy… her rage will be so great that it is almost unmeasurable. “Are you serious, after you and Rick, you’re gonna do this? This?!?”

And all of it will be absolutely delicious. Savor the possibilities as you review the best couples ever on Bold & Beautiful in the below photo gallery.