Desperate times call for desperate measures. So if Bold & Beautiful heroine Hope really wants to save her marriage to Liam — why she would, we can’t quite figure out — she’s going to have to go to extremes. Meaning? Give up the one thing that she loves as much as she does her husband: Hope For the Future. (What? Did you think we were gonna say the kids?)

‘I Quit’

To keep Liam from walking, Hope will have to make a real show of commitment. She’ll have to prove that she’s willing to sacrifice. How better to do so than to cut ties with her fashion line — in so doing, drastically cutting down her opportunities to ogle Thomas.

“You can’t quit,” Thomas protests. “If anyone should go, as much as I don’t want to, it should be me. The line is even named after you!”

“Not anymore,” Hope replies. “You are the new hope for the future, Thomas. When you were gone, the line almost went under. The key isn’t me, not now. It’s you, and deep down, you know it.”

A Whole New Era at Forrester Creations

Although we were afraid that Thomas was doomed to lather, rinse, repeat this pattern, he suddenly finds himself large and in charge with sister Steffy. Ridge and Taylor’s kids are, in effect, Forrester Creations.

Needless to say, this doesn’t sit very well at all with Brooke. She’d have much preferred that Thomas transfer to Forrester International. But rather than try to push him out, thereby causing conflict with Ridge, she decides to cheer up Hope — with a whole new line.

Grievances Re-‘Dressed’

“Honey, I’m so rich, I use $100 bills as Post-Its,” Brooke tells Hope. “So I set you up your own firm — our own firm: Logans Unlimited. Katie and Donna are already on board.

“I… um… I may not have mentioned it to Flo,” she adds.

“I’m sure she’ll never find out,” Hope says.

Little by little, Hope emerges from her funk. Her marriage gets back on solid-ish ground, and she comes to love working with her mom and aunts. And half sister Bridget is only too happy to give up doctoring to play designer once again.

“You really thought Thomas was the only one who could doodle you some dresses?” the former Madame X asks.

“In retrospect,” Hope admits, “I may have been thinking that he was the only one who could doodle me some dresses and occasionally take his shirt off in the office.”

“I could do that,” Bridget offers with a laugh, “if you think it would help.”

This… Means… Fashion War

Come fall, both Logans Unlimited and Hope For the Future are ready to unveil their lines — on the same day! Rather than either of them change the date of their showing, Brooke and Ridge decide that, “Sure, we can just have a catwalk showdown like in the good old days when the show L.A. had two fashion houses. May the best line win!”

It’s all fun and games until Logans Unlimited beats Hope For the Future. Suddenly, Ridge doesn’t think that Brooke and Hope’s vanity project is so cute anymore. He begins trying to manipulate Brooke to return to Forrester Creations. “I miss being able to have nooners in the conference room,” he says.

Brooke misses that, too. But she also likes working with her daughters and sisters. “It’s a whole different energy,” she says. Unused to being told no by his wife, Ridge is flummoxed. How can he get what he wants? Ah, he knows! But would he dare?

Flirting With Disaster

Ridge, sinking to a new low, pleads with Hope to reach out to Thomas. “He’s been so bummed since the show,” Ridge says. “I think a pep talk from you might just set him straight.

“Maybe just, you know,” he adds, “don’t tell your mother. She doesn’t understand the special bond that you and my son have.”

Ridge’s hope is that, when Thomas and the former object of his obsession are alone together, passions will once again flare, Liam will pull the plug on his marriage, and Logans Unlimited will simply be merged with Hope For the Future, eliminating the competition. Instead, Brooke will hit the roof when she learns what her husband has done and double down on her commitment to Logans Unlimited — by kick-starting her own line under the company. And if you thought Brooke’s Bedroom was wild, wait until you get a gander at Brooke’s Boudoir!

