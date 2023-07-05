Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

If soap fans could give a special Daytime Emmy to the character they deemed most worthy of their ire, it seems likely that Bold & Beautiful‘s Liam would have cinched a win with his recent actions. It was bad enough that he planted a surprise smooch on Steffy when they crossed paths in Italy. But after arriving home and confronting wife Hope with the fact she’d kissed Thomas, Liam then dashed over to Steffy’s place and planted yet another liplock on his ex.

Fans got at least a little bit of satisfaction when Steffy made it clear to Liam that he could not just pull her into a buss any time he and Hope had issues. (We also found out, long after the fact, that she’d taken him to task for that Italian kiss. Which kinda makes things worse, as it means that even after being told that wasn’t appropriate, Liam did it again!)

Steffy calling out Liam’s bad behavior, however, didn’t feel like a strong enough reaction for many viewers. Certainly the terms they were yelling at their screens — and using on social media — were far harsher. And then, as if in response to their frustration, Matt Hanvey — who is both a Bold & Beautiful fan and, at times, the show’s harshest critic — gave us all exactly what we needed: A tweet containing a well-edited clip that showed, as he put it, how the scene in which Liam kissed Steffy “should’ve ended.”

As you can see below, the clip cut from Liam’s unwanted kiss to a furious Steffy hauling off to slap Liam — hard — and declare in no uncertain terms, “I’m. Not. Doing this. Again!”

Needless to say, Hanvey’s take. on the scene was wildly popular, with the overwhelming sentiment of those responding to his tweet being some version of “Hell, yeah!”

Nearly everyone agreed that this was a good example of Liam being… well, Liam. “Typical Liam,” wrote @Jubilosa6. “Not caring about anyone but himself. Forget Finn, forget Steffy’s married now and their child is in the next room. It’s all about making himself feel better.”

Others suggested that while Hanvey’s suggestion was a good start, it didn’t go nearly far enough. In fact, @edna_isfj) said that after delivering the slap, Steffy should have “kicked him out, told him to never come back and then told Finn.”

And it is that last point which has us concerned. So far, Steffy seems to have kept Finn in the dark about Liam’s kisses (even while making sure to tell her hubby about the ones shared by Hope and Thomas). Something tells us she might want to fill Finn in as soon as possible… or risk him finding out on his own and having his own strong reaction!

