Credit: CBS screenshot

Bold & Beautiful’s Liam has been in a tailspin since spotting his wife kissing another man in the City of Eternal Love, and he’s already managed to channel his anger and pain into a couple of poor decisions… but his next one may be the most surprising. How it will turn out though, may not be what he — or viewers — are expecting.

After seeing Hope kiss Thomas in front of Rome’s historic Colosseum, Liam was left devastated. The first person to happen along after the shocker was (naturally) his ex-wife Steffy, who found herself on the receiving end of an ill-advised kiss. If two wrongs don’t make a right, what does that say about three?

Indeed, after having it out with Hope, who — rather revealing — told Liam that the only explanation she had for kissing Thomas was that it was the first time she’d felt able to breathe in eons, Liam made a beeline for Steffy’s place.

Satisfied that her husband Finn wasn’t on the premises, Liam informed his ex that he had asked Hope for a divorce — his marriage was over. Having cryptically mentioned his “regrets” during a stopover at Spencer Publications to loop in Wyatt, Liam then demonstrated what he meant by that by lunging for Steffy and kissing her again.

Yep, Liam was bent on a wife swap, but Steffy was having none of it. She read him the riot act for macking on her again when just days before she had told him in Rome that kissing her was inappropriate. Reminding her toxic ex that she was well free of him and happily married to Finn, Steffy warned him not to repeat the behavior and never to speak of it again. That mistake may come back to haunt Steffy in a big way, but that’s another story.

Liam apologized for his impulsivity and Steffy advised him to get past his anger and look to forgiving Hope so as to keep his family intact.

Given that he respects his former wife and tends to listen to her, it’s a safe bet that Liam will have a change of heart and decide to give it another shot with Hope… which brings us to the gut punch of heartache that’s ahead.

Bold & Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will confide in someone she shouldn’t, and that “someone” will undoubtedly be Thomas. There’s no denying it’s a bad idea to turn to the man you cheated with (and who used to be obsessed with you) to discuss the unraveling of your marriage and your husband’s fury.

As is wont to happen on soaps, confiding often turns into comfort, which turns into… another kiss? Yes, Hope and Thomas will kiss again per SOD.

It’s at that very moment that we expect all hell to break loose as “Liam finds himself in a heartbreaking situation” to end the week. Presumably, he’ll show up at Forrester Creations to give Hope the good news that he’s going to take her back, only to find her in a liplock with Thomas in the office when he opens the door.

And that, as they say, will probably be that, as a teaser for the following week hints at one couple ending while another begins.

What do you think will happen with Liam and Hope? Let us know in the comment section.

Before you go, look back on Liam’s most boneheaded moves in the photo gallery.