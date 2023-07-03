Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (4)

We really thought that after The Bold and the Beautiful had Ridge dump Brooke without telling her why, run back to Taylor (before even telling Brooke that she’d been dumped), then run back to Brooke the second he found out that she hadn’t done what he thought that she had, the title of Most Insufferable Baby Man On the Show was going to be his for life. We were wrong.

‘Hold My Beer’

The Bold and the Beautiful decided to make Liam even more noxious. Which would seem impossible, and yet really, it was not hard to do, not when you consider that the blockhead’s reaction to seeing Thomas kiss a Hope mannequin was to immediately have sex with ex-wife Steffy. But if that was the beginning of Liam’s character assassination, his declaration this week that he wants a divorce from Hope is surely the finishing of the job.

Liam’s wife kissed Thomas, and that’s a no-no. We get that. She insisted that their relationship was strictly business, and that was wrong of her. We get that, too. But for Liam to chuck their remarriage without any attempt or even interest in repairing the damage screams, “I have the emotional maturity of a turnip!”

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

The Worst Is Yet to Come?

We all know where this is going, too. The soap telegraphed its intentions by having Liam react to the sight of Hope smooching Thomas by planting one two on Steffy. (Hey, at least they didn’t have sex this time!) So just like Ridge went from being all in with Brooke to being 100-percent committed to Taylor to being absolutely sure that his future lay with Brooke so fast that it gave us whiplash three times over, Liam is going to pivot from Hope to Steffy.

It’s infuriating on so. Many. Levels. One, it makes Liam’s “love” for Hope seem altogether conditional. Two, it suggests that he thinks his and Hope’s marriage was sacred, but Steffy and Finn’s is fair game to demolish. And three, it makes him impossible to root for. Liam’s a good guy, generally — or at least we’re supposed to think that he is. If we can’t even like him, how are we supposed to cheer him on in future romances?

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

No More Mr. Nice Guy

We have the same problem with Ridge. He hasn’t won viewers’ support but our ire, waffling the way he has and “earning” happy endings by what… merely existing? He demonstrates zero growth, zero evolution, zero enlightenment, and both Brooke and Taylor act as if the dressmaking caveman is the greatest thing since shampoo and cream rinse in one.

Luckily, there is on the periphery of the canvas an actual standup guy for whom we can still root. It'd take some doing, but if he was sprung from the backburner and dropped into a new relationship, we might actually get a romance we could get behind.