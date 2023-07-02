Credit: CBS screenshot

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for July 3 – 7, the fallout from Hope and Thomas’ kiss continues. Read on and watch the preview below.

After flying to Rome to surprise Hope, it was Liam who was surprised to find Hope passionately kissing Thomas! He slinked back home, and gave Hope the cold shoulder when she returned from her trip acting as if nothing happened. After he finally forced a confession out of her, he lashed out saying he wanted a divorce. Then he not-so-surprisingly, headed straight to Steffy to try and, in his words “move on,” and then planted a kiss on her.

Coming up this week, Brooke, with R.J. by her side, asks Hope what reason Liam would have to leave her. The cat is already out of the bag with Steffy and Finn, so Hope can’t hide what she did, even if she wishes she could.

In the cabin, Liam, reflecting on Hope and Thomas’ kiss, tells her that she chose the one thing she knew he couldn’t survive.

Later, Wyatt reminds Liam that he’s married and has a daughter to think about, and asks if he’s really willing to throw all that away? Hope begs Liam to let her fix this, but again reiterates that he wants a divorce!

What do you think fans? Is this the end of ‘Lope’ and possibly a new beginning for ‘Steam’? Of does Liam need to take Wyatt’s advice?

